AssetBook Enhances Portfolio Reporting for Financial Advisors

BALTIMORE, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AssetBook announced the release today of Pulse by AssetBook, containing enhanced features for portfolio monitoring and reporting. AssetBook continues to develop innovative portfolio management solutions for wealth advisors, leveraging years of experience in building powerful, secure and scalable applications. Built on an open API, Pulse seamlessly integrates as an additional technology component for financial advisors looking to take control of their tech stack and have access to the most robust pure-play portfolio reporting platform in the market. Pulse helps advisors monitor and understand their key business metrics such as AUM, fee revenue over time, and monitor their top investment holdings and global allocation all from one intuitive dashboard. As a result, advisors are able to seamlessly grow their business with data readily available at their fingertips.

Features include client servicing and portfolio reporting enhancements, a client portal and document center, client billing and fee automation, cash management monitoring and fee debiting, asset allocation monitoring and compliance, and tax management and planning.

Rick Adkins, CFP of $660 million RIA Arkansas Financial Group said "The Pulse platform is the most innovative and well-thought out portfolio management system we've ever experienced. It has a clean, crisp look and the Client Dashboard is a real asset when we are on the phone with clients. AssetBook has been essential to the growth of our firm."

Rob Major, founder of AssetBook, said, "AssetBook's Pulse platform will revolutionize the way that advisors think about portfolio management and reporting systems. Pulse's best-of-breed approach gives firms the power to customize their tech stack using our open API and rich integrations, all in the most attractive and user-friendly platform available today."

This latest release is one key milestone in the product development roadmap for AssetBook.

Miguel Zakharia, AssetBook's Chief Technology Officer, said, "We focused on developing a platform that has an intuitive interface that helps advisors get to the right data quickly. Also, our new API extends our capabilities to offer more meaningful integrations with best-of-breed partners."

As part of the Pulse launch and for a limited time, AssetBook is offering a promotion, whereby they will buy out the remaining portion of a contract for any client that joins AssetBook prior to contract expiration.1

About AssetBook

AssetBook was founded in 2006 by industry pioneers in portfolio reporting and practice management for advisors in the financial sector. AssetBook's mission is to help advisors solve the daily challenges they face through assessment and diagnosis of their portfolio management and reporting, and key business metrics. AssetBook is powered by a skilled and tenured team that collectively has over 320 years of experience in the financial services industry. As a result, AssetBook's clients have a 95% satisfaction rate and have grown an average of 698% over a 5-year period. For more information or to schedule a software demo, please visit www.AssetBook.com.

1 Terms and conditions apply

