AssetPack Hybrid 4G LTE / 3G / Satellite Multi-Sensor Solar-Powered Gateway Delivers Next Generation IoT Edge Solutions in the Evolving Knowledge Economy

EVERGREEN, Colo., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AssetLink Global, an IoT technology solutions pioneer transforming the industrial connected economy, announces the launch of its AssetPack Hybrid, a wholly re-designed, multi-sensor and multi-band capable industrial edge solution offering next generation IoT functionality, multi-mode wireless connectivity, integrated solar power, and intelligent data processing enhancements in a fully integrated and environmentally robust edge device. AssetPack Hybrid is a remote asset monitoring and management solution that harvests data from a broad range of sensors on unpowered and powered assets located in unforgiving or hazardous environments, supporting quantum leaps in industrial efficiency and operational visibility.

"We are thrilled to introduce this next generation of AssetPack Hybrid IoT gateway, with some of the most advanced edge intelligence and sensor expansion capabilities ever introduced in a solar - or really any - edge IoT device," said David J. Goldstein, President & CEO of AssetLink. "The capabilities to intelligently manage asset operations, whether simply smart tracking or complex sensor monitoring applications in the dozens or the thousands, combined with its robust survivability and its customer-centric firmware flexibility, makes it unique. We are proud to bring it to our customers who have been looking to take advantage of the low cost of cellular connectivity combined with the reach of satellite, in an upgradeable hardware platform that can scale with our clients' needs over a decade or more as they grow."

The AssetLink technology roadmap is predicated on offering purpose built, industry-centric, and goal driven solutions. Consequently, AssetPack Hybrid now offers truly agnostic cloud and sensor connectivity via cost-optimized cellular or satellite communications and localized support of wired or Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) sensors. External sensors may also be powered directly from the unit's onboard solar battery interface, obviating the need for external sensor power. This results in straightforward deployment, operation, and maintenance of AssetLink IoT ecosystem devices, full solutions, and data services.

The AssetPack IoT Hybrid platform leverages over two decades of distributed computing R&D and builds upon best-in-class feature sets that have enabled the company to emerge as a leading manufacturer and provider of industry-centric IoT edge intelligence, worldwide. The solution is proven robust enough to handle the toughest transportation, oil & gas, military, or maritime requirements, from the tropics to beyond the Arctic Circle. Deep on-board intelligence and expansion capabilities combining the rich data feeds of cellular with the global reach of satellite in one compact device make the AssetPack Hybrid a true platform for operational visibility across the industrial enterprise.

AssetLink is a global leader in the design, manufacture, and execution of remote monitoring systems and next-gen cloud IoT services, seamlessly connected over enterprise-grade communications networks. Best-in-class solutions combined with our growing provider ecosystem address the evolving needs of Fortune 500 and public sector organizations in industries including agriculture, heavy equipment & mining, oil & gas, maritime, and transportation.

