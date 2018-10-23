Assignar Announces Autodesk BIM 360 Docs Integration for Simplified Construction Operations Management

DENVER, Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Assignar , an innovative construction operations management platform provider, announced today an integration with Autodesk® BIM 360™ Docs to enable field teams to view project documents, specs, 2D and 3D models and more, on the job site via Assignar's mobile application. Assignar will be showcasing this integrated solution in Booth #B824 at Autodesk University, November 13-15, 2018 in Las Vegas, NV.

Assignar's cloud-based platform helps subcontractors and self-perform general contractors (GCs) in infrastructure construction manage workforce and asset capabilities in real-time to seamlessly capture project scheduling, complete time cards, track production and materials installed each day, and stay on top of compliance-related issues. Autodesk BIM 360 Docs is a digital document management platform that links the office to the field through real-time communication and document exchange.

"The integration between Assignar and BIM 360 is an incredible win for subtrades and self-perform GCs. Office and field stakeholders can now connect Assignar's workforce and asset management to 2D and 3D files warehoused in BIM 360. The combined offering is an empowering step forward for vertical and horizontal construction," said Josh Cheney, Industry Manager, Construction Technology at Autodesk.

Often, field crews and subcontractors are excluded from the design and planning phase of projects, which can result in rework on the project. Sharing design documents and plans with everyone on the job site improves project efficiency and delivers the quality outcome required.

Utilizing an integrated, single sign-on solution, field workers can have a master record and single source of information accessible via their tablets or smartphones in real-time, helping to measurably improve quality, safety and commissioning for an array of civil construction projects.

"By integrating the Assignar platform with Autodesk BIM 360 Docs, we are not only reaching more subcontractors than ever before, but we are also connecting the construction community to a powerful, integrated software solution that allows them to more effectively execute designs and plans," said Jason Barber, Vice President of Construction Market and Innovation at Assignar. "Field crews and subcontractors no longer have to sift through thousands of documents in different applications. Instead, they can easily access relevant drawings and specs for their daily tasks and get back to building."

Barber will be presenting a case study on the Assignar-Autodesk integration on November 13 at the 2018 Autodesk University show. If you are interested in scheduling a demo at the show, please contact Trent McCreanor at (760) 297-0146.

About Assignar

Assignar was founded in 2013 as a provider of construction operations management software for subcontractors and self-perform general contractors. The Assignar platform is a cloud-based SaaS platform built to help construction contractors improve by providing end-to-end, real-time management of a company's workforce, assets, safety and compliance. The company's clients operate in road, rail, civil, commercial, mining, oil and gas, infrastructure and other construction disciplines, and include companies like UGL, Lendlease, Sydney Trains and Liebherr, among others. For more information, visit www.assignar.com.

