Assistant U.S. Attorney Michelle Bradford Joins Murphy & McGonigle, Adds Depth to White Collar and Securities Litigation Practices

Ms. Bradford's experience includes nearly 12 years with the Department of Justice, where she prosecuted cases involving healthcare fraud, bribery/kickback statutes, criminal conflict of interest, false statements, and other financial related crimes. She successfully completed a Medicare healthcare fraud case involving $80 million in fraudulent claims and money laundering charges, as well as a federal tax fraud trial involving over $3 million in fraudulently obtained tax refunds.

Ms. Bradford is the ninth former U.S. Attorney to join Murphy & McGonigle. The firm also counts 13 former Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) lawyers on its roster, along with three former Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) attorneys and several who served at FINRA.

"We are very excited to welcome Michelle to Murphy & McGonigle," said Executive Committee member and co-founder of the firm Thomas J. McGonigle. "Michelle's experience in prosecuting financial related crimes from the government's perspective will provide valuable insight for our clients and for our growing White Collar and Securities Litigation practices."

The Murphy & McGonigle team of former federal prosecutors and enforcement attorneys has represented companies and individuals accused of business crimes, Foreign Corrupt Practices Act violations, public corruption, securities law violations and other fraudulent practices by the Department of Justice Criminal Division, the U.S. Attorney's Offices, State Attorneys General, District Attorneys' Offices, the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

"I am thrilled to practice with such a growing and accomplished team of White Collar and Securities lawyers at Murphy & McGonigle," said Ms. Bradford. "The commitment to building the firm with specialized talent from the DOJ, SEC, CFTC and other governmental bodies was very appealing to me, as is the chance to reunite with former esteemed colleagues from the DOJ." Prior to the DOJ, Ms. Bradford worked at a large international law firm, where she handled complex litigation and employment and labor law.

Murphy & McGonigle serves the litigation, enforcement defense and regulatory counseling needs of clients across the full spectrum of the financial services industry – from national banks, broker-dealers, investment advisers, and hedge funds, to national and international securities markets and exchanges. Many of the firm's partners formerly served in senior positions at the U.S. Department of Justice, SEC, FINRA, and CFTC and several served in senior executive positions in major financial institutions on Wall Street.

