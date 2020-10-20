Assisted Living Community Says "Thank You" To First Responders

DUNWOODY, Ga., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This Wednesday, October 21st, from 7am-9am at Dogwood Forest Dunwoody, our Assisted and Memory Living Community, we have a very special event scheduled to honor our First Responders. What started out as a First Responders grab-n-go breakfast has turned into 250 plus hospital workers, first responders, social workers, coming through. To assure that our friends can get their meals and go in a timely fashion, and in the spirit of unity in the community, Dunwoody Chief of Police and Officers are helping direct traffic!

Our chef is preparing a tasty and nutritious breakfast and our staff including Corporate Officers are all showing up to say, "Thank you!" and to help distribute the grab-n-go meals! It was originally designed to be an appreciation event for First Responders. We know there are so many people working to keep us safe and healthy and we wanted to touch them all. To that end our Grab and Go, has since morphed to include social workers and discharge planners.

The event will take place in Dunwoody, 7400 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd, Atlanta, GA 30328. As an added special touch we are wearing "Black and Pink" to commemorate National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. We thought it was important to make sure we didn't forget the Survivors and the families who lost loved ones to Breast Cancer.

