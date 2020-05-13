Assisted Living Locators and Dementia Care Education Partner to Deliver Senior Industry Best-Practice Service, Dementia Care Support To Families During COVID-19

PHOENIX, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Assisted Living Locators, a national senior placement franchisor, and Dementia Care Education, the leading Alzheimer's/dementia education, training, and consulting organization, announced today they have partnered to raise the bar and deliver best-practice service and dementia care support to families during COVID-19. All Assisted Living Locators' 140 franchisees are now dementia certified, with the majority choosing the Dementia Care Certified® designation, making it the first nationwide senior placement service to achieve system-certification.

"With 5.8 million people in the U.S. living with Alzheimer's disease, a large number of our senior placements involve families having to locate assisted living or memory care for their loved ones," said Angela Olea, Assisted Living Locators CEO RN. "The double hit of dementia and the COVID-19 pandemic has raised great concerns for people living with dementia. Having this dementia care training helps us provide much-needed support to families during COVID-19, allowing us to educate them about the disease and what facilities are best suited for their loved one's needs.

"We are excited to align forces with such a forward-thinking company," said Brian Browne, President of Dementia Care Education. "Assisted Living Locators provides exceptional service to families throughout the country. With our years of experience and track-record of expertise in education and training, we stand poised to positively impact care and quality of life for many families. Knowledge is power and being able to arm the senior placement leaders with the tools to provide better care and hold care facilities to a higher standard is a win for everyone caring for this vulnerable population."

After being trained and certified, Assisted Living Locators franchisees will be required to obtain CEU's to maintain their certification and to stay abreast of the most current information in the field.

If you are noticing changes in your loved one's cognitive health and have questions about dementia care, speak to an Assisted Living Locators Senior Care Advisor at 877-266-7788 or visit www.assistedlivinglocators.com.

About Assisted Living Locators

Assisted Living Locators offers a no cost, nationwide senior care placement and referral service for in-home companion care, independent retirement options, assisted living, memory care, and skilled nursing facilities. The company has 140 franchisees in 36 states and the District of Columbia. Assisted Living Locators is ranked in Entrepreneur's 2020 Franchise 500® issue and Franchise Business Review's 2020 Top Franchises Report. Visit: www.AssistedLivingLocators.com.

About Dementia Care Education

Dementia Care Education is a recognized innovator and distinguished leader providing industry-best dementia education, training, and consultation. We create best-practice dementia training and education curriculum that is specifically designed to meet the CEU educational needs of healthcare, senior care professionals and caregivers. Visit: www.DementiaCareEducation.com.

SOURCE Assisted Living Locators

Related Links

http://www.assistedlivinglocators.com

