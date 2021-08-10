Assisted Living Locators Celebrates National Senior Citizens Day August 21 With Launch of "Dear Senior, Thank You!" Campaign

PHOENIX, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Assisted Living Locators, a nationwide senior placement and referral service, is celebrating National Senior Citizens Day on August 21 by launching a "Dear Senior, Thank You!" campaign, giving older adults the thanks and gratitude, they deserve. The company's 140 franchise locations are collecting and distributing the thank you notes to residents at assisted living and skilled nursing communities throughout the U.S.

Our senior citizens valuable contributions to our communities create better places to live," said Angela Olea, Assisted Living Locators CEO RN. "They deserve our respect and it's time to celebrate the impact older adults have made. Saying 'Dear Senior, Thank You!' has never been more important, we are asking the community's help, from adults to young children, to participate in this thank you note campaign to show appreciation and support for senior citizens."

Participants can mail the thank you notes to their local Assisted Living Locators office. To find out a local care advisor near you, call 1-877-226-7780 or enter your ZIP code on the website, www.assistedlivinglocators.com.

Follow these simple guidelines:

Please WASH YOUR HANDS before writing cards and do not seal envelopes.

On front of envelope: To Someone Special

To sign the card for children: Name and age or grade

To sign the card as an adult: Name and hometown

Include a Return Address on the envelope, if you wish, so seniors can write back.

Share Your "Dear Senior, Thank You!" message

"National Senior Citizens Day encourages supporting senior citizens to live their lives to the fullest," said Olea. "Our senior care advisors make sure families place their aging loved ones in communities that have the right care solution where they can find the encouragement, acceptance, assistance, and services they need to continue to lead lives of independence and dignity."

Olea added that if you're a caregiver of a senior that is struggling with loneliness at home, now is the time to consider transitioning to an assisted living community. "With COVID-19 vaccines here, assisted living communities are a safe way to combat the isolation and loneliness that result from sheltering in place during the pandemic," she explained. "These communities offer seniors daily exercise, social activity, and a clean, protected environment."

For more information on Assisted Living Locators free senior placement and referral service or the "Dear Seniors, Thank You!" campaign, visit www.assistedlivinglocators.com .

