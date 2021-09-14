Assisted Living Locators Celebrates National Small Business Week, Shares Franchisee Story Of Resilience, Resolve

PHOENIX, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Assisted Living Locators, the leading nationwide senior placement and referral franchisor, is proud to celebrate National Small Business Week (NSBW) 2021, a time to salute America's 30 million small businesses for their perseverance, ingenuity, and contributions to their communities. This year's Small Business Administration NSBW Virtual Summit, Sept. 13-15, will spotlight the resilience and resolve of the nation's entrepreneurs and their role in building back from the pandemic economic crisis.

"At Assisted Living Locators, we would like to say an emphatic "THANK YOU!" to all of our hardworking franchise owners that navigated the coronavirus pandemic to continue growing their businesses," said Angela Olea, RN, Assisted Living Locators CEO. "Our franchisees quickly adopted a high-tech and high touch approach to meet the challenges of COVID-19."

Olea stated that franchisees used ingenuity with virtual consultations and online tours of senior communities to provide care when most facilities closed their doors to tours. "By leveraging technology, our franchisees created joint videos with communities for safe virtual tours, zoom call meetings for in-take interviews, and utilized state health department databases for the latest COVID19 information to protect older adults," she explained.

Olea noted that Assisted Living Locators franchisees persevered during the pandemic by upgrading personal service and guidance. "Our 140 Assisted Living Locators franchisees became dementia care certified, making us the first nationwide senior placement service to achieve system-certification," Olea explained. "Using this knowledge, along with high tech tools, our franchisees are providing a new standard of solution-based alternatives for families."

Throughout the pandemic, Assisted Living Locators franchisees reached out to their communities to help in many meaningful ways. "From letter writing campaigns to isolated seniors, to countless hours of Meals On Wheels volunteering, to collecting and donating iPads to ensure senior veterans connect to their families, our franchisees have worked tirelessly to support and improve the quality of life for seniors," Olea added.

"As we battle back from the pandemic, we are proud of the resiliency of our franchisees and the part they play in the renewal of our nation's small business economy," said Olea. "We encourage aspiring entrepreneurs to join our business community and consider the Assisted Living Locators franchise opportunity."

To learn more about Assisted Living Locators franchising, call 800-267-7816 or visit: www.assistedlivinglocatorsfranchise.com.

SOURCE Assisted Living Locators

Related Links

http://www.assistedlivinglocators.com

