Assisted Living Locators Goes Purple To Support Alzheimer's Association's The Longest Day

The color purple has been chosen to help raise Alzheimer's awareness as The Alzheimer's Association encourages people to "Go Purple with a Purpose" throughout the month. The height of the fundraising efforts takes place on the longest day of the year, the summer solstice on June 20. The Longest Day event shines light on the 5.7 million Americans living with Alzheimer's disease and the more than 16 million family members and friends providing care and support.

In June, Assisted Living Locators will change it company logo to purple on its corporate website and franchisee social media channels to show solidarity for those with Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia. The purple logo will be displayed until the end of Dementia Awareness Week on July 10.

Additionally, Assisted Living Locators senior care advisors will wear purple and share photos on social media, as well as participate in a variety of Longest Day fund-raising and dementia care education events. The company recently became the first senior placement service to achieve dementia care system-certification to help families find, at no cost, independent living, assisted living, and memory care options.

"With a nationwide network of senior care advisors that are dementia care certified, we have the opportunity to make a positive impact in raising awareness about Alzheimer's and dementia care in communities across the country," said Angela Olea, Assisted Living Locators CEO RN. "Our dementia care training enables us to provide much-needed support to families, educating them about the disease and what facilities are best suited for their loved ones."

If you're noticing changes in your loved one's cognitive health and have questions about dementia care, speak to an Assisted Living Locators Senior Care Advisor at 877-266-7788 or visit www.assistedlivinglocators.com.

