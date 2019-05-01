Assisted Living Locators Marks Older American Month with Senior Care Advisors' Volunteerism

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Every May, the Administration for Community Living leads our nation's observance of Older Americans Month, recognizing our growing population of older Americans and their contributions to our communities.

Assisted Living Locators, a leading senior care placement firm, will mark the event by celebrating its senior care advisors' volunteerism in communities nationwide. In honor of this year's Older American Month's theme, "Connect, Create and Contribute," the company is sharing inspiring ways their advisors support older adults.

Connecting with A Single Rose

Shannon Avazian, an Assisted Living Locators Santa Clarita senior care advisor, has a special place in her heart for each senior she meets, knowing they need extra care and compassion. Shannon brought a single rose to her very first senior she helped find long term care and it brought tears to both her and the senior's eyes. She still continues this special service today as her way to give back to seniors in her community.

Creating Art to Raise Awareness

A long-time committee member for the Alzheimer's Association Art Canvas Drive, Assisted Living Locators Omaha senior care advisor Nikki Wullf reaches out to her local care partners to donate canvases painted by their residents with Alzheimer's or Dementia. Nikki collects the art canvases from dozens of communities for the Dementia Care Conference silent auction, raising funds and promoting awareness of Alzheimer's and Dementia in her community.

Contributing in Small Ways Can Make A Big Difference

BJ Bounds, an Assisted Living Locators Southeast Dallas senior care advisor, started her own volunteer organization in 2004 to teach adults and children how to prepare for disasters and now helps local first responders assist older adults in times of disasters. Her volunteer group also provides and installs window air conditioning units to seniors in need. BJ provides an annual safety/ID theft class to senior citizens and teaches classes on how to pay for senior living.

For five years, Assisted Living Locators North Georgia senior care advisor Greg Santini has worked with his church's homebound ministry. Once a month, he visits a group of seniors that can't make it to Sunday mass. Greg brings them communion, listens to their stories, or sometimes just lets them tell him how bad they feel. Recently, he became involved with Meals on Wheels, a volunteer program that delivers food to seniors that have no transportation to buy groceries. Greg enjoys working in his community to support his seniors in any way he can.

"Assisted Living Locators has an outstanding community culture," said Angela Olea, Assisted Living Locators CEO RN. "Our senior care advisors go 'above and beyond' to serve seniors and their families. Their compassion and problem-solving skills are the biggest asset of our company. We're dedicated to providing no cost help to seniors and their families to find the right care options."

About Assisted Living Locators

Scottsdale, Ariz.-based Assisted Living Locators offers a no cost, nationwide senior placement service for in-home care, independent retirement options, assisted living communities and memory care. A top performing franchise organization, Assisted Living Locators is ranked in Entrepreneur's 2019 Franchise 500®, Franchise Business Review's 2019 Top Franchises Report and Franchise Dictionary's Top 100 Game Changer Franchises. To learn more, visit www.assistedlivinglocators.com.

