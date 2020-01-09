Assisted Living Locators Named A 2020 Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Assisted Living Locators has announced they've been named a top franchise for 2020 by Franchise Business Review. This is the first award the company has been honored with for the 2020 year and is a multi-year winner of this national recognition.

In 2019, Assisted Living Locators was ranked in Entrepreneur's "Franchise500®" issue, Franchise Dictionary Magazine's "Top 100 Game Changers" as well as Franchise Business Review's "2019 Top Franchises Report" and "Top Senior Care Franchises." They were also named as one of Arizona Business Magazine's Most Admired Companies and on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest growing private companies.

Assisted Living Locators offers a no cost placement and referral service for seniors and their families providing expert advice on short-term and long-term care options including in-home care, assisted living, memory care and retirement apartments. As the first senior placement and referral franchise business in the U.S., the company has pioneered its way to a national presence with 130 franchisees in 36 states and the District of Columbia.

"It's such an honor to again be recognized by Franchise Business Review as a Top Franchise," said Angela Olea, RN, CEO of Assisted Living Locators. "Our franchisees are a testimony to the foundation that we have for a successful business model. The systems, strategies, training and support that we provide for them all goes together with their success."

Franchise Business Review , a franchise market research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction, provides the only rankings and awards for franchise companies based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes its rankings of the top 200 franchises in its annual Guide to Today's Top Franchises .

Assisted Living Locators was among over 307 franchise brands, representing more than 27,500 franchise owners, that participated in Franchise Business Review's research. Assisted Living Locators' franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including training & support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, and financial opportunity. Visit FranchiseBusinessReview.com to see the full description of the 2020 Top Franchises .

For more information on Assisted Living Locators, call 800-267-7816 or visit: www.assistedlivinglocatorsfranchise.com.

SOURCE Assisted Living Locators

