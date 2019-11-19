Assisted Living Locators Named a Top Senior Care Franchise by Franchise Business Review

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Assisted Living Locators was identified by independent franchisee satisfaction research firm, Franchise Business Review, as one of just 14 senior care companies to qualify for its 2019 list of the Top Senior Care Franchises.

Assisted Living Locators is a nationwide senior placement and referral franchisor that has been matchmaking seniors with caring providers for over a decade. The company has 125 franchise office locations in 36 states and the District of Columbia.

Franchise Business Review, a national franchise market research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction, is the only ranking of franchises based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance.

To identify the companies on the list, Franchise Business Review analyzed 18 months of data from over 1,630 senior care franchise owners regarding their overall satisfaction with their brands and their likelihood to recommend them to others.

Nearly 90% of the senior care franchisees surveyed reported that they enjoy operating their business, as well as being part of their franchise organization. And, when asked about the long-term growth opportunity for their business, over 75% of survey respondents said that it is strong or very strong.

Assisted Living Locators franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including training & support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, and financial opportunity.

"Franchisee satisfaction in the senior care industry is very strong. In fact, the senior care sector has one of the highest satisfaction ratings in all of franchising," said Michelle Rowan, president and COO of Franchise Business Review. "With the demand for senior care services increasing, owning a senior care franchise can be both lucrative and rewarding – as long as you choose the right brand. All of the brands on our list are performing well and have high satisfaction ratings from the franchisees who own them."

"This is a great honor to be named as a 'Top Senior Care Franchise' by Franchise Business Review," said Angela Olea, Assisted Living Locators CEO. "With Assisted Living Locators, there's unlimited potential for franchise owners ready to make a difference in their community. We're proud to be a company dedicated to compassionate care with a commitment to helping seniors and their families across the country."

To learn more visit: www.assistedlivinglocatorsfranchise.com.

