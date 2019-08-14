Assisted Living Locators Named to Inc. 5000 List, Ranked One of Nation's Fastest-growing Private Companies

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Magazine revealed today that Arizona company Assisted Living Locators, a nationwide senior care placement franchisor, is No. 1817 with three-year revenue growth of 224% on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"Being included in this prestigious list of companies is an honor and testament to our growth and leadership in the senior placement industry," said Angela Olea, Assisted Living Locators RN CEO. "We credit this success to the strength of our brand and our franchisees who help thousands of seniors and their families day in and day out."

As the first senior placement and referral franchise business in the U.S., Assisted Living Locators has pioneered its way to a national presence with 115 franchisees in 34 states and the District of Columbia.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

The Inc. 5000 list is the latest accolade for Assisted Living Locators following recognition in:

Arizona Business Magazine's Most Admired Companies in Arizona for 2019 and Founder/CEO Angela Olea named Most Influential Women in Arizona for 2019

for 2019 and Founder/CEO named Most Influential Women in for 2019 Entrepreneur's 2019 Franchise500® and Top Low Cost Franchises

Franchise Business Review's 2019 Top Franchises Report

Franchise Dictionary's Top 100 Game Changer Franchises.

Assisted Living Locators will participate in the annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held October 10 to 12, 2019, at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort and Spa in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Assisted Living Locators

Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, Assisted Living Locators offers a no cost, nationwide senior care placement and referral service for in-home companion care, independent retirement options, assisted living, memory care, and skilled nursing facilities. To learn more, visit: www.assistedlivinglocators.com.

SOURCE Assisted Living Locators

