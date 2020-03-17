Assisted Living Locators Offers FREE Online Assessment Tool, Resources, and Guidance To Help Seniors and Families With Immediate In-Home Support and Placement Needs During COVID-19 Pandemic

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Assisted Living Locators, a nationwide senior placement and referral service, is offering a FREE easy-to-use online assessment tool, resources and guidance to help seniors and their families with immediate in-home support and placement needs during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

To proactively protect vulnerable seniors and families as the coronavirus evolves, Assisted Living Locators senior care advisors are available 24/7 to provide access to senior care solutions on demand to help reduce exposure to the virus. These FREE services include:

Easy-To-Use online Assessment Tool, to give quick insight to appropriate senior housing

In-take interview by phone or video technology to learn how to best serve you

Virtual tours with qualified vetted home health, hospice, assisted living, memory care and adult family homes

Status updates on visitation and acceptance of move-ins for assisted living communities and skilled nursing facilities in your area

Home care support with network of leading regional home care agencies; whether to ensure a safe home environment for seniors or to help with the activities of daily living required during a period of self-quarantine

Dedicated local resources for seniors and families such as eldercare attorneys, skilled home health, moving companies and hospice

Highly trained local senior advisors to provide guidance throughout the entire decision-making process.

"During this challenging time, online assessment tools and virtual communication will be more important than ever in maintaining the well-being of seniors and their families," said Angela Olea, Assisted Living Locators RN CEO. "We're here to answer your questions and concerns about COVID-19 and senior placement, whether it's for a short-term or long-term solution. And if your senior is homebound due to self-quarantine, we can help you get a contingency plan in place to help with basic services, such as obtaining groceries, before it becomes a dire problem."

If you have an immediate placement need in your senior's next step of care or housing, please call 877-226-7780 or visit www.assistedlivinglocators.com.

About Assisted Living Locators

Assisted Living Locators offers a free, nationwide senior care placement and referral service for in-home care, independent retirement options, assisted living, memory care, and skilled nursing facilities. The company has 130 franchisees in 36 states and the District of Columbia. Assisted Living Locators recently ranked #1 in the senior placement in Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises and was included in the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. For more information, visit www.assistedlivinglocators.com.

