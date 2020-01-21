Assisted Living Locators Ranked A Top Franchise In Entrepreneur's Highly Competitive 41st Annual Franchise 500®, Only Senior Placement Franchise To Be Included In Prestigious Ranking

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Assisted Living Locators recently ranked in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500®, the world's first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking. Placement in the Franchise 500® is a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry making it one of the company's most competitive rankings ever.

Assisted Living Locators was the only senior placement franchise named in the prestigious Franchise 500® ranking. The company was selected for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.

"Receiving this Franchise 500® ranking is a highly sought-after honor and to be the only senior placement franchise included demonstrates the strength of our brand and value of our franchise," said Angela Olea, Assisted Living Locators RN CEO. "We are committed to being at the forefront of the senior placement industry. Our proven business model appeals to franchisees because of our comprehensive training and support as well as the opportunity to thrive."

As the first senior placement and referral franchise business in the U.S., Assisted Living Locators has pioneered its way to a national presence with 130 franchisees in 36 states and the District of Columbia. The company offers a no cost, nationwide senior care placement and referral service for in-home care, independent retirement options, assisted living, memory care, and skilled nursing facilities.

"The 500 companies on this list all have something in common: They understand what consumers want now," says Entrepreneur editor in chief Jason Feifer. "They may be an upstart in a brand-new category, or they may be a brand like Dunkin' that's ranked highly on our list for decades. But either way, making our list means they're forward-thinking, nimble, and closely in touch with their customers' needs—because in an ever-changing business environment, that's what a franchise must do to thrive."

Over its 41 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. Assisted Living Locators' ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity. To view Assisted Living Locators in the full ranking, visit www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500. Results can also be seen in the January/February 2020 issue of Entrepreneur, now available on newsstands.

For more information on Assisted Living Locators, call 800-267-7816 or visit: www.assistedlivinglocatorsfranchise.com.

SOURCE Assisted Living Locators

