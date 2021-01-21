Assisted Living Locators Ranked A Top Franchise In Entrepreneur's Highly Competitive Franchise 500®

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Assisted Living Locators, a senior placement and referral franchise company, has ranked in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500®, the world's first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking.

The company moved up 127 spots from last year to #284, making it the highest ranked and only senior placement franchise system to be on the prestigious Franchise 500® list for five consecutive years.

According to Entrepreneur, Assisted Living Locator was selected for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.

"We're incredibly proud to be the highest ranked and only senior placement franchise opportunity on this esteemed list for five continuous years. After such an unprecedented 2020, our business model continued to show its resiliency as an essential need service and Assisted Living Locators emerged strong and poised for additional growth in 2021," said Angela Olea, Assisted Living Locators CEO RN. "This recognition is proof of our outstanding nationwide network of franchisees and their commitment to serving their communities as well as our exceptional franchise support team that works continuously to help the system succeed."

As the first senior placement and referral franchise business in the U.S., Assisted Living Locators has pioneered its way to a national presence with 140 franchisees in 36 states and the District of Columbia. The company offers a no cost, nationwide senior care placement and referral service for in-home care, independent retirement options, assisted living, memory care, and skilled nursing facilities.

"2020 was a challenging year for everyone, but it was also a year of unusual opportunity," says Jason Feifer, Entrepreneur editor-in-chief. "Franchises were able to be nimble and innovative, serving the needs of franchisees and customers in ways that will resonate for many years to come. We believe that, when we eventually look back on this time, we'll see it as a moment when many brands defined themselves for the future."

Over its 42 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. Assisted Living Locator's position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.

