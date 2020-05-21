Assisted Living Locators Supports Veterans During COVID-19 Crisis

PHOENIX, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With COVID-19 changing the way we interact, gather and celebrate many holidays look different this year – including Memorial Day. But that doesn't mean service members, veterans and families don't need support any less.

Assisted Living Locators, a leading nationwide senior care placement service, is doing their part to protect and honor veterans during the pandemic. The company provides a free service, offering resources and guidance to help senior veterans and families find the best care solutions.

"Our veterans, no matter how much time they spend in uniform, devote some or all of their lives looking out for us. It's time we help take care of them. Many are elderly and for medical reasons are unable to do things for themselves," said Angela Olea, Assisted Living Locators CEO RN. "At Assisted Living Locators, we care about you and want to make sure you are safe. This Memorial Day, large services and gatherings will not be possible, but the true meaning of this day lives on through the contributions of our senior care advisors, many who are veterans, are making to improve their quality of life."

Here's some of the inspiring ways Assisted Living Locators senior care advisors are strengthening and supporting the veteran's community:

A Final Salute

It happens far too often. A veteran passes away -- and there is no next of kin or friends to come to the funeral. Tim Hodge, a retired U.S. Army Colonel and Assisted Living Locators San Antonio senior care advisor, is a member of the "Defense Gang," a group of retired colonels that step in for homeless veterans when they are laid to rest, attending their funeral.

"These veterans fought for our country and I'm proud to honor them with a final salute," said Hodge. "Memorial Day honors those who have died, but it also is an opportunity to reach out to all those who serve, including our senior veterans, many who are combating the negative effects of isolation during the pandemic. Now, is an important time to reach out to them virtually to uplift their spirits."

Connecting With Technology

Assisted Living Locators Greenwich, CT senior care advisor Mimi Santry is helping senior veterans stay connected during COVID-19 by collecting iPads and tablets. With contributions from her friends and colleagues, she donated 30 iPads to a local assisted living facility where several senior veterans are now using them for virtual visits with their families.

"Virtual visitation plays an important role in the emotional well-being and health of residents and their families, while being isolated," said Santry. "Technology helps families to stay connected and connecting through video can be particularly reassuring during this difficult time because families can see their loved ones for themselves."

Protecting Healthcare Workers

As an Iraq veteran and medic, Assisted Living Locators East Valley senior care advisor Dustin Baker has a deep desire to help veterans and healthcare workers. Determined to make a positive impact during this challenging time, he has supplied over a thousand N-95 masks to protect healthcare workers in veterans' homes and senior living properties.

'It's vital that we all work to ensure our long-term care facilities and veterans' homes have the resources and equipment they need to fight these outbreaks," said Baker. "Right now, is the time for our entire community to come together to find new ways to support one another."

To learn more about Assisted Living Locators no cost, nationwide senior referral and placement service, visit www.assistedlivinglocators.com

