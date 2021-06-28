Assisted Living Software Market in Application Software Industry | Technavio

Request a Free Sample Report to Know More

The COVID-19 pandemic will have a positive impact on the growth of the global assisted living software market during the forecast period. The report expects the market growth to increase in 2021 as compared to the market growth in 2020.

Many businesses currently are going through response, recovery, and renewal phases. The continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic has compelled organizations across the globe to flatten their recessionary curve by adopting technology. Building business resilience and enabling agility will help organizations to move forward in their journey out of the crisis.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Download the Post-Pandemic Business Planning Structure

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports by using

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Global Virtual Assistant Market - Global virtual assistant market is segmented by end-user (automotive, BFSI, government, retail, and others), type (spoken commands and text-to-speech), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Request a Free Sample Report

Global Enterprise Information Management Market - Global enterprise information management market is segmented by end-user (BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and others), deployment (on-premises and cloud-based), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Request a Free Sample Report

Major Three Assisted Living Software Market Participants:

AL Advantage LLC: The company offers assisted living software and elder care solutions for seniors. It includes the custom level of care, diet and medication, bathing, and laundry management, thereby reducing caregiver stress.

Caremerge Inc.: The company offers assisted living software such as Donna Brown, Independent Living Activity Manager.

Eldermark Software LLC: The company offers assisted living software such as service minder for elder living.

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get report snapshot here to get detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown:

https://www.technavio.com/report/assisted-living-software-market-industry-analysis

Assisted Living Software Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Assisted living software market is segmented as below:

Deployment

Cloud-Based



On-Premise

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

The assisted living software market is driven by the need for workflow automation. In addition, the growing demand for improved quality of care is expected to trigger the assisted living software market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 16% during the forecast period.

Get more insights about the global trends impacting the future of assisted living software market, Request Free Sample @ https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44084

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/assisted-living-software-market-industry-analysis

Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/top-drivers-for-assisted-living-softwaremarket

SOURCE Technavio