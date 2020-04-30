Assisted Reproductive Technology Market to Hit USD 35.5 Billion by 2026: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Market Insights, Inc. has recently added a new report on the assisted reproductive technology market which estimates the global market valuation for assisted reproductive technology (ART) will cross USD 35.5 billion by 2026. Increasing prevalence of infertility will drive the demand for assisted reproductive technology procedures in the future.

As per the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, about 306,174 ART cycles were performed in 2018 within fertility clinics in the U.S. Although demand for ART procedure is relatively low, it has doubled over the past decade and is expected to grow over the next few years. Overall, in 2018 about 1.9% of infants were born using ART in the U.S. Thus, increasing preference for ART procedures will augment the market growth.

Rising awareness about reproductive technologies will contribute to an increase in adoption for the ART. Certain organizations and governments are undertaking initiatives to create awareness about reproductive technologies. Moreover, technological advancement further stimulates the demand for ART during the projected timeframe.

Frozen nondonor procedure segment held USD 8.5 billion in revenue in 2019. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in the U.S., numerous frozen nondonor embryo implantations were reported within young age women in 2015. The number of frozen nondonor egg implantations are increasing compared to other procedures, thereby offering attractive segment growth potential.

Artificial insemination-intrauterine insemination market accounted for over 20% revenue share in 2019. The procedure is less invasive and affordable and, thus, it is recommended during the beginning of infertility treatment. It is most preferred among couples with unexplained fertility and male fertility issues. Benefits associated with AI-IUI technology will support segment expansion in the upcoming period.

Hospitals will witness 4.7% CAGR during the projected period. Availability of advanced equipment with experienced gynecologists will drive segmental growth over the forecast period. Hence, the preference for hospitals owing to developed facilities and skilled professionals will impel the segmental growth over the forecast timeframe.

The U.S. assisted reproductive technology market constituted held more than USD 7.5 billion market size in 2019 and is expected to grow at a significant rate. Increasing assisted reproductive technology procedures in the country owing to aging will drive the market growth in the region. In addition, increasing incidence of obesity, smoking, PCOD, and adoption of unhealthy habits leading to infertility will further accelerate the U.S. assisted reproductive technology industry growth.

Some major findings of the assisted reproductive technology market report include:

Increasing prevalence of infertility will escalate the demand for assisted reproductive technology.

Rising awareness about treatment therapies for infertility and innovative developments by industry leaders will augment the market growth.

Growing awareness and acceptance of assisted reproductive technology (ART) in developing countries will aid market expansion.

Major players operating in the ART industry include Genea Limited, Vitrolife AB and Laboratoire CCD, among other players. Market players such as Cooper Surgical, Cook Medical, and Laboratoire CCD are implementing both organic and inorganic strategies that include new product launches, collaborations, acquisitions, and mergers. For instance, in August 2019, Hamilton Thorne announced the acquisition of Planer. The company manufactures incubators, lab monitoring systems, and control rate freezers for ART that aided in strengthening the firm's product portfolio.

