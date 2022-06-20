assisTek Announces New Partnership with Medical Device Technology Creator, Strados Labs

DOYLESTOWN, Pa., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- assisTek, based in Doylestown, PA, has announced its latest partnership with Philadelphia based Strados Labs. Strados Labs is known for their creation of cutting-edge smart technology medical devices for respiratory illnesses.

Strados Labs

assisTek, has been a longtime leader in the eSource industry across various therapeutic areas, over 900+ Global clinical Trials and offers an array of services for the electronic collection of clinical data. Their technology offerings include eCOA, ePRO, eConsent, BYOD modules and an extensive reputation for their custom solutions to support clinical trial teams worldwide. "We are very excited to announce this partnership and are looking forward to working together with Strados to provide another way for clinicians and patients to gather novel information during their trials. By making the integration seamless into our current eDiary offerings, this paired technology will allow for better patient engagement and more efficient information gathering, with the ultimate goal of improved data for cures and treatment of these conditions," explains Richard Gastineau, CEO of assisTek.

Strados Labs is a medical technology company developing smart sensor platforms that utilize machine learning and proprietary algorithms to detect and predict compounding conditions associated with serious, chronic respiratory diseases to improve the lives of patients globally. "We are grateful and proud to solidify our partnership with assisTek. They have been a leader in integrating technology and data collection in clinical trials for over 20 years," said Strados Labs Director of Business Development, Shane Krauss. "We look forward to working with their experienced and knowledgeable team in clinical trials by helping them scale their digital therapeutics using our clinically validated measures for wheeze, cough, and other adventitious breath sounds, or CABS—which is something no other cleared device can measure." The Company developed a first-of-its-kind smart sensor platform for respiratory health, RESP®. Strados recently received FDA Class II 510(k) clearance for home use of its first product, RESP®, its second FDA clearance in less than 18 months. RESP® was also granted a CE Mark late last year. The Company is developing a robust pipeline algorithm to support and address other chronic diseases, as well as chronic disease management pathways. Strados will continue to target asthma, COPD and infectious respiratory diseases (COVID, RSV, and more)—with plans to add heart failure and pediatrics later this year. The Company is based in Philadelphia and is a privately held company.

