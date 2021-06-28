assisTek Announces the Launch of Its Next Generation Platform for Clinical Trials

DOYLESTOWN, Pa., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- assisTek, a boutique eSource company known for providing customized solutions to support clinical trial teams for two and a half decades, has announced the release of the next generation of its electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA) platform.

Fully cloud-based, the updated platform includes enhancements for patients, clinical teams, sponsors, and contract research organizations (CROs). It is electronic, secure, and in alignment with best practices for collection of clinical outcomes.

"At assisTek, we have a 25-year-long commitment to leadership in our field. Today, that means always striving to improve the patient experience and embracing the numerous benefits that the digital transformation of clinical research is delivering for all stakeholders," said Cindy Howry, assisTek President. "The release of our next generation platform is the latest step in that ongoing journey."

Designed with every consideration for the needs of today's clinical researchers and patients, the customizable and configurable assisTek platform supports engagement, compliance, accuracy, and efficiency at every step. Notable features and enhancements include . . .

Enhancements to the TEK Configurator™ allowing studies to be customized and scalable with reduced timelines

Enhanced integrations with other eClinical technologies (wearables, peripherals, apps)

Improved data analytics and data visualization tools with real-time data access

New support ticketing software to enhance capabilities and responsiveness of the assisTek 24/7 helpdesk

Web-based solution with advanced security features in a cloud-based environment

Enhanced patient-engagement features to assist with compliance of eCOA collection

About assisTek

assisTek is an eSource company that provides solutions for field-based and site-based electronic data capture of clinical outcome assessments, including Patient Reported Outcomes (PROs), Clinician Reported Outcomes (ClinROs), Observer Reported Outcomes (ObsROs), and Performance Outcomes (PerfOs). The company has delivered solutions for more than 500 clinical trials while supporting 90 different languages in 80 different countries and has experience in 46 therapeutic areas, including rare and ultra-rare diseases.

assisTek is based in Doylestown, PA, and also maintains office in Scottsdale, AZ. To learn more, visit assisTek.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Taliur Klein

Vice President, Commercial Affairs

assisTek

[email protected]

215-262-6319

assisTek.com

