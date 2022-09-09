assisTek Opens New Offices to Support Global Growth

DOYLESTOWN, Pa., Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- assisTek, a longtime leader in innovative eClinical technology and eSource solutions for clinical research, recently opened the doors to two new offices, strengthening relationships with customers both domestically and internationally. This expansion will allow the global business to boost offerings to customers and expand the capacity of assisTek and continue global growth. The offices are located in Copenhagen, Denmark and Charleston, South Carolina.

New assisTek Office in Copenhagen, Denmark

The expansion in Copenhagen will further serve all European customers and clients as well as increase the proximity to the European marketplace. "This is part of our global expansion of services and growing our presence in other places around the world, where we can further support our client's business needs. The new Copenhagen office will assist our team in providing unrivalled support to clientele based in Europe with an emphasis on those in the Nordic Region," says CEO of assisTek, Richard Gastineau.

New assisTek Office in Charleston, South Carolina

assisTek is also excited to open an office in the fast-growing Southeastern region. With multiple universities and a world class medical school, Charleston is on track to become a high-growth market in the Biotech industry. This team will support headquarters, located outside of Philadelphia, in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, as well as the satellite offices that assisTek operates.

"This is another example of our continued support of our clients as our business further expands, both here in the US and Globally," said Richard Gastineau, CEO. "We pride ourselves on having an international reach and capabilities while maintaining the local presence and expertise that our customers trust us to provide, and both of these locations will advance those commitments and strategies."

The expansion will allow assisTek to continue to provide a boutique experience as the company grows. assisTek also has offices located in Scottsdale, Arizona and Austin, Texas.

About assisTek

Founded in 1998, assisTek is an innovative technology company that provides software solutions for collecting patient data in the clinical research and healthcare industries. The TEK platform allows flexible adaptation and customization to support clients' needs and to optimize the patient experience. The success of every clinical research trial depends on clean, accurate data and assisTek's platform is designed with the patient in mind, resulting in more reliable reporting of outcomes and information. The eCOA solutions are highly scalable, customizable, and efficiently powered by a proven, cloud-based technology platform that are delivered with the resources of experienced project managers and customer support teams globally.

Interested in learning more?

Taliur Klein [email protected]

877-776-1046

www.assistek.com

SOURCE assisTek Inc