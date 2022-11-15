Assistive Technology Market 2023-2027 Along with 5-Year Historic (2017-2021) Industry Size & Comparison of 20 Vendors and 11 Countries

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Assistive Technology Market share is expected to increase by USD 6300.03 million from 2022 to 2027, with an accelerated CAGR of 4.95% - according to the recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segment, and region. The Y-O-Y growth rate of the Assistive Technology Market is estimated at 4.02% as of 2023. Moreover, the market is fragmented. Our analysts have conducted an internal and external analysis of vendors to help companies understand the wider business environment as well as the strength and weaknesses of key market players. Our report also forecasts the Bargaining Power of Buyers & Suppliers and the Threat of New Entrants & Rivalry ranging between LOW-HIGH during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Assistive Technology Market 2021-2025

One of the core components of the customer landscape is Price Sensitivity – an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Moreover, this report also provides the impact of price sensitivity drivers ( purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to the buyer, and quality is not important ) which are expected to range between LOW-HIGH from 2023-2027.

Our report provides extensive information on the customer landscape of the Assistive Technology Market, involving qualitative and quantitative intelligence.

The Assistive Technology Market Report Also Offers Information on the Criticality of Inputs, R&D, Capex, Technology, Labor, and Brand of 20 Vendors Listed Below –

Boundless Assistive Technology LLC

Demant AS

GF Health Products Inc.

GN Store Nord AS

Hoveround Corp.

Invacare Corp.

Karma Medical Products Co. Ltd.

MED-EL Elektromedizinische Gerate GmbH

Medline Industries LP

NOVA Medical Products

Ossenberg GmbH

Ostrich Mobility Instruments Pvt. Ltd.

Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA

Permobil AB

Persona Medical

Pride Mobility Products Corp.

Roma Medical

Sonova AG

Sunrise Medical LLC

Chart & Data Table on 5-Year Historic (2017-2021) Market Size, Comparison and Y-O-Y Growth of Assistive Technology Market Segment

The market is segmented by Devices (Sensory aids, Mobility aids, and Others) and End-User (Hospitals, Homecare settings, and Others).

and By Device Segment - The sensory aids segment shows a gradual increase in the demands for Assistive Technology and other factors during 2023-2027.

The shows a gradual increase in the demands for Assistive Technology and other factors during The increase in the number of people with hearing impairment and related disorders worldwide, due to the factors like noise pollution, genetics, and aging, can be attributed to the rising demand for hearing devices such as implant devices/hearing aids, Teletype (TTY) and telecommunication devices for the deaf (TDD), and personal amplifiers.

The growth of this segment is primarily attributed to the increasing adoption of Assistive Technology, which is driven by an increase in the global demand for the assistive technology industry.

An increasing number of orthopedic and neurological disorders is Notably Driving the Assistive Technology Market Growth

The expansion of the global market for assistive technology is significantly fueled by the increasing numbers of orthopedic and neurological problems. The need for wheelchairs is rising as the number of persons with orthopedic and neurological disorders rises.

Patients' need for mobility equipment is further fueled by factors such as medical emergencies, long- and short-term disability, and the increase in surgical operations.

A doctor may recommend wheelchairs, crutches, or canes depending on the situation (electric or manual). Many businesses provide extra features and customization to increase user convenience. Thus, it is anticipated that throughout the projected period, the prevalence of orthopedic and neurological illnesses will fuel the expansion of the global market for assistive technology.

Chart & Data Table on Historic Market Size (2017-2021), Comparison and Y-O-Y Growth of 11 Countries of Assistive Technology Industry

The market is segmented by Geography North America (The U.S. and Canada ), Europe (U.K., Germany , France , and the Rest of Europe ), Asia ( China , India , Japan , and South Korea ), and Rest of the World (ROW).

North America is projected to grow at a percentage of 35% by 2022. North America was the most significant contributing region in the global Assistive Technology Market, primarily owing to the growth of advanced healthcare facilities, rising healthcare spending, and the presence of government organizations such as Medicaid, which provide medical aid to people with limited income and financial resources .

is projected to grow at a was the most significant contributing region in the global Assistive Technology Market, . In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted most North American countries, which resulted in the temporary closure of various industries, including those manufacturing Assistive Technology. The shutdowns adversely impacted their production and distribution activities. Also, as online channels were active even during the pandemic, there was an increased demand for addiction therapeutics. However, in 2021, business and industrial activities resumed due to the relaxation of the lockdown restrictions.

Related Reports -

Teleradiology Market by Component, Modality, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027– The market share is expected to increase by USD 2804.51 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 15.52%. Furthermore, this report presents historical data on the market size and geographical analysis from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market size was USD 1,451.23 million. To get more exclusive research insights: VIEW the SUMMARY OF THE REPORT FOR MORE

Online Therapy Services Market by Application and Geography -Forecast and Analysis- 2022-2026– The market share is expected to increase by USD 9.31 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 27.7%. The report extensively covers the online therapy services market segmentation by application (residential use and commercial) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). To get more exclusive research insights: VIEW the SUMMARY OF THE REPOR FOR MORE

Assistive Technology Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.95% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 6300.03 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.02 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, France, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Boundless Assistive Technology LLC, Demant AS, Drive Medical GmbH & Co. KG, GF Health Products Inc., GN Store Nord AS, Hoveround Corp., Invacare Corp., Karma Medical Products Co. Ltd., MED-EL Elektromedizinische Gerate GmbH, Medline Industries LP, NOVA Medical Products, Ossenberg GmbH, Ostrich Mobility Instruments Pvt. Ltd., Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA, Permobil AB, Persona Medical, Pride Mobility Products Corp., Roma Medical, Sonova AG, and Sunrise Medical LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

