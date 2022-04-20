Assistive Technology Market to register a growth of USD 7.93 billion | Demant AS and Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare are the Key Vendors| Technavio

Key vendors insights

The assistive technology market is fragmented. Vendors in the market are competing by providing solutions that are suitable for the local environmental conditions and requirements of end-users.

The assistive technology market is led by a few well-established players, including Demant AS, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, GF Health Products Inc., GN Store Nord AS, Invacare Corp., MED-EL Elektromedizinische Gerate GmbH, Medline Industries Inc., Permobil AB, Sonova Holding AG, and Sunrise Medical LLC among others. They compete based on factors such as operational cost, innovation, price, and product quality. In addition, companies are focusing on achieving a competitive edge by introducing new technologies and increasing their margins in response to changing market conditions in the end-use industries.

Product offerings

Demant AS - The company is involved in the development, manufacturing, and sales of products and equipment that help people with hearing loss connect and communicate with other people. Some of the hearing aid devices offered by the company are Oticon, Bernafon, and Sonic.

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare - The company manufactures and offers electrically operated patient lifts such as Samsoft 175 V2 Lifter.

GF Health Products Inc. - The company offers a wide range of assistive technology products such as folding walkers, non-folding walkers, healthcare seating.

GN Store Nord AS - The company is involved in the development, manufacturing, and sales of innovative audio devices across the world.

Parent Market Outlook

The growth of the global healthcare technology market will be driven by factors that will impact the healthcare market and the IT spending market. Some of the factors include continuous pressure to reduce costs, improved care through technology, connected health, and increasing life expectancy.

Assistive Technology Market trend

Adoption of hearing aids with rechargeable batteries

The adoption of hearing aids with rechargeable batteries is a trend in the market. These batteries include lithium-ion chargeable batteries and zinc rechargeable batteries. They can offer more power than traditional rechargeable batteries and can serve a lifetime for hearing aids. These batteries are non-toxic and non-flammable. Moreover, vendors and companies are focusing on making silver-zinc rechargeable batteries that are considered safe for the environment and the user.

Geography

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

North America holds the leading position with 34% of the market share growth. The US is a key market in North America. The growth of advanced healthcare facilities and rising healthcare spending will facilitate the assistive technology market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Assistive Technology Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.26% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 7.93 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.39 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, Germany, Japan, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Boundless Assistive Technology LLC, Demant AS, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, GF Health Products Inc., GN Store Nord AS, Hoveround Corp., Invacare Corp., Karma Medical Products Co. LTD., MED-EL Elektromedizinische Gerate GmbH, Medline Industries Inc., NOVA Medical Products, Ossenberg GmbH, Ostrich Mobility Instruments Pvt. Ltd., Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA, Permobil AB, Persona Medical, Pride Mobility Products Corp., Roma Medical, Sonova Holding AG, and Sunrise Medical LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market Characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Device

Market segments

Comparison by Device

Sensory aids - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Mobility aids - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Device

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Competitive Scenario

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Demant AS

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

GF Health Products Inc.

GN Store Nord AS

Invacare Corp.

MED-EL Elektromedizinische Gerate GmbH

Medline Industries Inc.

Permobil AB

Sonova Holding AG

Sunrise Medical LLC

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

