Associated announces leadership changes

"Tammy has served as an integral leader in finance and advisor to our leadership team," said president and CEO, Philip B. Flynn. "Her appointment to our executive committee recognizes her contributions to Associated and the critical role she continues to play for our company."

Stadler joined Associated in 1996 as the corporate tax director and has served as the company's corporate controller since 2013. She also serves as Associated's principal accounting officer. Prior to joining the company, she held various public accounting and corporate positions, including roles with Coopers & Lybrand, Deloitte & Touche, the Fort Howard Paper Company, and Air Wisconsin.

A Certified Public Accountant, Stadler holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting from the University of Wisconsin – Madison and a Master of Business Taxation from the University of Minnesota –Twin Cities.

Dedicated to the advancement of women, Stadler has served as Executive Sponsor to Associated Women's Colleague Resource Group since 2015. She also serves on the Senior Advisory Board for Junior Achievement.

ABOUT ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) has total assets of $35 billion and is one of the top 50 publicly traded U.S. bank holding companies. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from more than 240 banking locations serving more than 120 communities throughout Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota, and commercial financial services in Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC. More information about Associated Banc-Corp is available at www.associatedbank.com.

