Associated Banc-Corp Closes Acquisition of Wisconsin banking operations of The Huntington National Bank

GREEN BAY, Wis., June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) ("Associated") announced today that its subsidiary, Associated Bank, N.A., has closed its previously announced acquisition of the Wisconsin branch banking operations of The Huntington National Bank, a subsidiary of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated ("Huntington").

"We are pleased to announce the completion of the Huntington branch transaction and the expansion of our presence into 13 additional Wisconsin communities," said Philip B. Flynn, Associated President and CEO. "This acquisition plays an important role in providing continued growth to benefit our customers and shareholders."

All Wisconsin-based Huntington Bank branches and ATMs have been closed for business at 3 p.m. on Friday, June 14. Those scheduled to convert to Associated Bank will reopen as branches and ATMs of Associated Bank on Monday, June 17.

About Associated Banc-Corp

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) has total assets of nearly $34 billion and is one of the top 50 publicly traded U.S. bank holding companies. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from more than 230 banking locations serving more than 110 communities throughout Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota, and commercial financial services in Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC. More information about Associated Banc-Corp is available at www.associatedbank.com.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Kaminski, 920-491-7576, Jennifer.Kaminski@associatedbank.com

Investor Contact:

Robb Timme, 920-491-7059, Robb.Timme@associatedbank.com

SOURCE Associated Banc-Corp

Related Links

www.associatedbank.com

