Associated Banc-Corp to Attend Bank of America Merrill Lynch Conference on November 5-6, 2019 and Present at the BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference on November 7, 2019

GREEN BAY, Wis., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) announced today that Philip B. Flynn, President and CEO, and Christopher J. Del Moral-Niles, Executive Vice President and CFO, will speak with investors at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Future of Financials 2019 Conference in New York, NY on Tuesday, November 5, and Wednesday, November 6, 2019. The fourth quarter investor presentation will be made available prior to the investor discussions and can be accessed via Associated Banc-Corp's website at http://investor.associatedbank.com.

Associated Banc-Corp also announced that Mr. Flynn will present at the BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference in Boston, MA at 3:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 7, 2019. The live audio webcast of the presentation and presentation slides can be accessed via Associated Banc-Corp's website at http://investor.associatedbank.com.

ABOUT ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) has total assets of $33 billion and is one of the top 50 publicly traded U.S. bank holding companies. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from more than 240 banking locations serving more than 120 communities throughout Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota, and commercial financial services in Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC. More information about Associated Banc-Corp is available at www.associatedbank.com.

