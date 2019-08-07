Associated Bank introduces new digital checking option to on-the-go customers

Associated Access Checking can be opened in as little as five minutes on a mobile device. Customers will enjoy the benefits of a no-paper-needed account* with no monthly maintenance fees, no minimum balance requirement and fewer overdraft fees. The account also includes many options for digital transactions such as Zelle® personal payment service, real-time alerts, fingerprint or facial recognition mobile access, online bill pay and SnapDeposit™, Associated's exclusive mobile deposit capture.

Associated Access Checking customers may also select a Platinum Debit Mastercard or one of Associated's affinity debit cards – such as the Packers Debit Mastercard, the Brewers™ Debit Mastercard, the Wild® Debit Mastercard, "Let's Go Red" Debit Mastercard or the Milwaukee Film Debit Mastercard, which provide special benefits and discounts.

"Today's customers are constantly on the go and we've seen this reflected in how our customers choose to transact," said Tony Baumgardt, director of consumer banking, Associated Bank. "The new Associated Access Checking gives our customers the tools to bank at their fingertips from anywhere and without paying a monthly maintenance fee. All of our enhancements to the customer digital experience have made banking more convenient than ever."

According to the J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study, 42 percent of retail banking customers are defined as digital-centric or those who use digital banking channels exclusively or use bank branches infrequently. The study found that offering digital tools that help customers conveniently manage their finances increases satisfaction.

Since Associated Bank upgraded its consumer online and mobile banking services in early 2018, customer satisfaction has increased more than 30%, according to customer experience surveys. Nearly half of all Associated customer transactions are now done online, and mobile banking is the bank's fastest growing service channel.

To add to the enhanced digital customer experience, Associated customers also now have access to "tap-and-go" contactless-enabled debit cards upon opening a new checking account.

New customers can qualify for a $50 promotional bonus for opening an Associated Access Checking account when completing qualifying transactions.**

To open an Associated Access Checking account, apply online at https://www.associatedbank.com/access.

*Checks cannot be ordered or written for this account.

**Offer limited to new Associated Access Checking accounts opened through December 31, 2019. Minimum deposit required to open is $25. Deposits from existing accounts do not qualify. Customer must complete a minimum of three payments using online bill pay OR have one direct deposit of $300 or more to their account within 45 days of account opening. Bonus will be deposited into their account within 120 days of account opening after meeting the qualifications. Account must be open at the time the bonus is paid and must remain open for a minimum of 12 months. If the account is closed within 12 months, Associated Bank reserves the right to deduct the monetary bonus from the account prior to closing. Customers with an Associated Bank checking account in the last six months and Associated Bank colleagues are not eligible. Person to Person payments and transfers to external accounts do not qualify for the required transactions to receive the monetary bonus. Exclusions apply. Primary owner on the account must be 18 years or older to qualify. Offer limited to one per customer, cannot be combined with other offers and is subject to change (at Associated Bank's discretion) at any time without notice. For tax reporting purposes, a 1099 may be issued at year-end for the year in which the bonus is given.

Mastercard and tap & go are registered trademarks, and the circles design is a trademark of Mastercard International Incorporated. Zelle and the Zelle related marks are wholly owned by Early Warning Services, LLC and are used herein under license. All trademarks, service marks and trade names referenced in this material are the property of their respective owners.

