Associates In Digestive Diseases Joins Summit Health

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its rapid growth in northern New Jersey, Summit Health, a premier physician-led health care network, today announced the integration of Associates in Digestive Diseases, adding three gastroenterologists and two locations to its offerings. To begin the branding transition, the practice will initially adopt the Summit Health brand endorsement, becoming Associates in Digestive Diseases, A Summit Health Company.

The integration brings two locations in Springfield and Warren, and three board-certified and fellowship-trained gastroenterologists – Michael Fuhrman, MD, FACG; Michael Kerner, MD, FACP, FACG; and Marvin Lipsky, MD, FACG – specializing in the diagnosis and management of digestive diseases and disorders of the gastrointestinal tract, liver, pancreas, and gall bladder.

"With this latest integration, we are further providing strong specialty expertise and a highly coordinated, multidisciplinary approach to our patients," said Jack Cappitelli, MD, Regional Chief Medical Officer.

As part of Summit Health, Associates in Digestive Diseases patients will benefit from access to a broad range of services and a vast network of health care providers resulting in the best possible continuity of care.

Patients who wish to request an appointment can call by location:

Springfield : 25 Morris Avenue (973) 467-1313

: 25 Morris Avenue (973) 467-1313 Warren : 10 Mountain Boulevard (908) 561-8860

About Summit Health

Summit Health is a physician-led, patient-centric network committed to simplifying the complexities of health care and bringing a more connected kind of care. Formed by the 2019 merger between Summit Medical Group, one of the nation's premier independent physician-governed multispecialty medical groups, and CityMD, the leading urgent care provider in the New York metro area, Summit Health delivers a more intuitive, comprehensive, and responsive care experience for every stage of life and health condition through high-quality primary, specialty, and urgent care.

Summit Health has more than 1,600 providers, 8,000 employees and over 200 locations in New Jersey and New York, as well as more than 130 providers and six locations in Central Oregon. For more information, please visit summithealth.com.

