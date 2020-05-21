Association for Digital Asset Markets (ADAM) Appoints Jeffrey Blockinger as CEO

NEW YORK, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for Digital Asset Markets (ADAM) today announced the appointment of Jeffrey Blockinger as its first Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Blockinger plans to broaden and deepen ADAM's role in fostering fair and efficient digital asset markets where participants can transact with confidence.

Mr. Blockinger, a leader in developing best practices for the alternative investment fund industry, is widely-respected for his advocacy with regulators and other key market participants on behalf of entrepreneurial asset managers. He has more than 20 years of experience structuring investment advisers, investment funds and broker-dealers while protecting their firms from legal risk.

He built out a global legal and compliance department as Chief Legal Officer for Och-Ziff Capital Management Group and developed the firm's internal controls for financial and regulatory reporting and corporate governance ahead of its initial public offering in 2007, one of the first in the alternative investment fund industry.

ADAM works with leading financial firms, entrepreneurs, and regulators to develop the standards, best practices and infrastructure that facilitate safe, secure and efficient digital asset markets. ADAM's Code of Conduct promotes integrity, fairness, and efficiency, bringing much of the rigor and structure displayed in traditional financial markets. The association was founded in 2018 and includes traditional trading powerhouses and prominent members of the digital asset ecosystem.

"Jeff's extensive experience in guiding traditional and alternative asset managers through periods of momentous change is a major asset for ADAM's overall mission," said Richard Rosenblum, Co-Founder and Head of Markets at GSR , an ADAM founding member. "His long history of success in creating, managing and influencing sophisticated coalitions of internal and external stakeholders during times of great change is crucial to achieving our goal of creating a stronger, safer ecosystem as we continue to grow our membership."

"Jeff brings a wealth of experience in guiding sophisticated financial innovators through complex regulatory environments," said Mark Schonfeld, former Director of the SEC's New York Regional office, and now a partner at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP. "His keen judgment and insight, combined with relationships across the financial sector, will position ADAM to take the digital asset industry to the next level in creating a robust marketplace."

Prior to Och-Ziff, Mr. Blockinger structured and advised investment advisers, broker-dealers, hedge funds, private equity funds, mutual funds and business development companies at Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP, Crowell & Moring LLP and Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP.

"The digital asset industry has reached an historic inflection point as cryptocurrencies, digital securities and other digital innovations transform the financial markets," said Mr. Blockinger. "ADAM plays a leading role in paving the way for continued growth and acceptance by traditional financial market participants," he said. "I look forward to expanding our leadership role in shaping the future of the digital assets markets by building consensus for the entire industry."

Mr. Blockinger graduated cum laude from the University of Miami School of Law where he was an executive board member of the law review. He's admitted to practice by the bars of New York and the District of Columbia. Mr. Blockinger holds a B.A. in political science from Purdue University.

About the Association for Digital Asset Markets (ADAM)

ADAM is a private organization of member firms seeking to build a safer, stronger and more efficient digital assets marketplace where participants can transact with confidence. In collaboration with leading financial firms, entrepreneurs, industry and legal experts, academics, and regulators, ADAM created a Code of Conduct to promote integrity, fairness, and efficiency in digital asset markets. The ADAM Code is intended to inform market participants on best practices and to complement, not replace, existing regulation as part of a long-term effort to define and promote ethical conduct by all digital asset market participants. For more information, go to www.theadam.io

ADAM Members: Anchorage; BitGo; BitOoda; BlockFi; BTIG; CMT Digital; Cumberland; Galaxy Digital; Genesis Global Trading; GSR; Hudson River Trading; Paxos; Symbiont; Tagomi; XBTO.

Media Contacts

Ryan Dicovitsky / Daniel Diaz

[email protected]

SOURCE The Association for Digital Asset Markets (ADAM)

Related Links

http://www.theadam.io

