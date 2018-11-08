Association for Free Research and International Cooperation (AFRIC): Madagascar Is Waiting for the Election Results

ANTANANARIVO, Madagascar, November 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The first round of the presidential elections in Madagascar has come to an end. Polling stations closed at 17 o'clock local time. Despite long queues, no anomalies were detected in the polls - according to AlJazeera (https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2018/11/madagascar-votes-presidential-elections-bid-poverty-181107055749476.html).

At 21 o'clock local time CENI announced the preliminary results of the vote. According to them, Marc Ravalomanana and Andriy Rajoelina are going head to head in the capital. However, Rajoelina is the leader on the Islands.

The turnout was very high. Thus, the Ministry of internal Affairs of Madagascar reported on Wednesday, shortly before noon, that the level of participation had already reached 40% - according to L'info.re (https://www.linfo.re/ocean-indien/madagascar/election-presidentielle-a-madagascar-40-des-electeurs-ont-vote)/

Recall that the elections were monitored by 15 thousand international observers.

In the first round of the presidential elections took part 36 candidates, three of them are former presidents of the country (Marc Ravalomanana, Hery Rajaonarimampianina et Andriy Rajoelina). If no candidate obtains 50% vote, a second round will take place on 19 December 2018.

