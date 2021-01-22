Association for Supply Chain Management Reacts to Biden's Executive Order on Sustainable Public Health Supply Chain

CHICAGO, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On behalf of the Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM) Board of Directors and 45,000 global members, ASCM has issued the following statement in support of the executive order signed by President Biden on a sustainable public health supply chain.

"Similar to how our healthcare professionals are consulted to make decisions about the composition of the vaccines, it is the supply chain professionals who can determine the best way to distribute the vaccines, which includes managing the supplies needed to address PPE shortages."

"As we've seen it's very difficult to address this pandemic on a city-by-city, state-by-state basis. We applaud this executive order calling to maximize public-private partnerships among government, healthcare, manufacturing and supply chain/logistics professionals to work together."

"Our mission as a nonprofit organization is educating companies throughout the world on the critical need to build supply chain resilience to help respond to the supply chain shocks we have seen throughout this pandemic while preparing for longer-term risks. We are grateful the new administration has put in place a plan to design, build and sustain a long-term capability to manufacture supplies for future pandemics and threats."

The Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM) is the global leader in supply chain organizational transformation, innovation and leadership. As the largest nonprofit association for supply chain, ASCM is an unbiased partner, connecting companies around the world to the newest thought leadership on all aspects of supply chain. ASCM is built on a foundation of APICS certification and training spanning 60 years. Now, ASCM is driving innovation in the industry with new products, services and partnerships that enable companies to further optimize their supply chains, secure their competitive advantage and positively influence their bottom lines. For more information, visit ascm.org.

