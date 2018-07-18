Association of Community Cancer Centers Relaunches Immuno-Oncology Initiative to Meet Evolving Needs of Oncology Community

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Community Cancer Centers (ACCC) announced today the relaunch of the ACCC Immuno-Oncology Institute including an online resource portal for oncology professionals to find practical, proactive strategies for the effective delivery of new and emerging therapies. ACCC worked closely with a team of multispecialty thought leaders via the IO Institute Working Groups to develop forward-thinking resources at the intersection of clinical science, care delivery, business, operations, and policy to support all facets of immunotherapy integration.

The ACCC Immuno-Oncology Institute is the only initiative dedicated to educating multidisciplinary teams to go beyond a clinical understanding of IO and tackle real-world implementation issues. With the care of patients on immunotherapies now extending beyond the cancer team, the ACCC Immuno-Oncology Institute is at the forefront of developing critical education to empower healthcare professionals across care delivery settings.

"As IO has advanced at a rapid pace, there was a need to evolve our Institute," said Lee S. Schwartzberg, MD, FACP Chair, ACCC IO Institute Executive Committee. "From quick takeaways to a thought-provoking "Immuno-Oncology Insights" series; eLearning courses, webinars, and videos; and our comprehensive, end-of-year publication, the ACCC Immuno-Oncology Institute is developing an extensive collection of operational, clinical, and administrative tools that are designed to meet professional interests and demanding schedules."

Resources available on the ACCC Immuno-Oncology Institute web portal address the following topics:

Care Coordination & Communication

Immune-Related Adverse Events

Novel Therapies

Policy & Reimbursement

Managing Survivorship

Tele-medicine & Virtual Navigation

The ACCC Immuno-Oncology Institute is supported by Bristol-Myers Squibb; EMD Serono; Kite, a Gilead Company; and Merck & Co, Inc.

The ACCC Immuno-Oncology Institute is the leader in optimizing the delivery of cancer immunotherapies for patients by providing clinical education, advocacy, research, and practice management solutions for cancer care teams across all healthcare settings.

The Association of Community Cancer Centers (ACCC) is the leading education and advocacy organization for the multidisciplinary cancer care team. ACCC is a powerful network of 25,000 cancer care professionals from over 2,100 hospitals and practices nationwide. ACCC is recognized as the premier provider of resources for the entire oncology care team. For more information, visit ACCC's website at www.accc-cancer.org. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and read our blog, ACCCBuzz.

CONTACT:

Lori Gardner, Senior Director

Communications & Marketing

301.984.9496 ext. 226

SOURCE Association of Community Cancer Centers

Related Links

http://www.accc-cancer.org

