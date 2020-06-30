Association of Equipment Management Professionals (AEMP) Announces New Strategic Partnership with Sandhills Global

The AEMP's new plans are designed to position the association for the future and help its members overcome particular challenges related to this tumultuous year. Priorities include the deployment of virtual and in-person educational opportunities through AEMPU , its online university; professional certification; the ongoing development and implementation of best practices and industry standards; and continued relationship-building with OEMs, government agencies, and others in the industry.

"Exciting things are happening with the implementation of our new strategic plan," says AEMP CEO Donte P. Shannon, FASAE, CAE. "As we look to the future, partnerships will be vital in helping us achieve our goals as an association. We are excited that Machinery Trader will be one of our partners in helping us expand our reach and become even more of a recognized brand."

New Website Launch: AEMP Equipment

Through its strategic partnership with AEMP, Sandhills will provide support for many of the association's initiatives. The newly launched AEMP Equipment website, for example, is built and hosted by Sandhills, and provides AEMP members with a simple and lucrative avenue for selling used heavy machinery, agricultural equipment, trucks, trailers, and attachments.

"Partnering with AEMP to launch the new website brings more potential for members to stay interconnected and reach more industry buyers, while broadening the exposure of the association's benefits and mission," says Elli Murray, Manager, Machinery Trader Contractor Sales.

A Symbiotic Partnership

Sandhills brings a wealth of industry experience and used equipment data to the partnership, and Sandhills' initiatives in the asset valuation and telematics space are complementary to the goals of the AEMP and its membership. In fact, due in part to inspiration from AEMP members, Sandhills developed its new TelematicsPlus to enable fleet managers, operators, rental companies, and similar businesses to easily access all of their varied telematics data in one portal—for free—with a single login.

"With our new TelematicsPlus platform, we are transforming the way equipment management professionals manage and gain insights into their assets," says Murray. "In the process, TelematicsPlus helps reduce overhead and leverage new technology to the fullest."

Furthermore, Sandhills' contractor program combines multiple tools and sales platforms to provide multi-faceted liquidation avenues—including wholesale, retail, and auction—across the entire asset life cycle. "We are fully committed to AEMP and its members," says Matt Sterup, Sandhills' Manager, Machinery Trader Contractor Sales. "Our partnership will continue to help push the advancement of the industry, and open new avenues for the asset management profession."

About AEMP

Formed in 1982, the Association of Equipment Management Professionals represents fleet professionals working in construction, government, utilities, energy, mining and more. AEMP created the term "Equipment Triangle." It is the cornerstone of the association's philosophy that a balanced relationship must exist between the End User, Distributor, and OEM/Supplier in the life cycle of a piece of heavy equipment or product. AEMP advances this philosophy through its education and certification programs.

About Sandhills Global

Sandhills Global is an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. Our products and services gather, process, and distribute information in the form of trade publications, websites, and online services that connect buyers and sellers across the construction, agriculture, forestry, oil and gas, heavy equipment, commercial trucking, and aviation industries. Our integrated, industry-specific approach to hosted technologies and services offers solutions that help businesses large and small operate efficiently and grow securely, cost-effectively, and successfully. Sandhills Global—we are the cloud.

