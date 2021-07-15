Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Advisors Inducts 2021 Distinguished Fellows

MEDFORD, Ore., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At its annual conference on June 16th, AIRA announced the induction of its 2021 class of Distinguished Fellows.

Conceived to recognize the significant contributions that AIRA's senior members have made to the art and science of corporate restructuring and to the association, the Distinguished Fellows designation is an academic and professional honor for those AIRA members who exemplify the highest level of excellence in professional practice and whose contributions are a significant positive legacy to our profession and the association.

These individuals have contributed in many ways to the profession and to AIRA. They have served as a distinguished judge and educator, provided important leadership to AIRA and other associations such as Turnaround Management Association (TMA) and American Bankruptcy Institute (ABI), provided years of service on the AIRA board, contributed to AIRA's CIRA and CDBV certification programs, organized and presented to AIRA and other professional conferences, and published articles and books.

2021's Distinguished Fellows are:

David Berliner, CIRA, BDO USA, New York, NY

Hon. Kevin J. Carey (Ret.), Hogan Lovells US LLP, Philadelphia, PA

Stephen B. Darr, CIRA, CDBV, Huron Consulting Group, Boston, MA

Kenneth J. Malek, CIRA, CDBV, MalekRamian LLC, Libertyville, IL

Jose M. Monge-Robertin, CIRA, Monge Robertin Advisors, LLC, San Juan, PR

Thomas Morrow, CIRA, Evanto Group LLC, Beverly Hills, MI

Dr. Grant W. Newton, CIRA, AIRA Executive Director Emeritus, Medford, OR

Valda Newton, Managing Editor, AIRA Journal, Medford, OR

Grant T. Stein, Alston & Bird LLP, Atlanta, GA

Teri L. Stratton, CIRA, Piper Sandler & Co, El Segundo, CA

The Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Advisors (AIRA) is a nonprofit professional association serving financial advisors, accountants, crisis managers, business turnaround consultants, lenders, investment bankers, attorneys, trustees, and other individuals involved in the fields of business turnaround, restructuring, bankruptcy and insolvency. AIRA's mission is to (i) Unite and support professionals providing business turnaround, restructuring and bankruptcy services, and (ii) Develop, promote and maintain professional standards of practice, including a professional certification through its CIRA and CDBV programs. For additional information on AIRA, visit www.aira.org . For additional conference and program information, visit https://aira.org/conference .

