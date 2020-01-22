Association of Organ Procurement Organizations Announces Steve Miller as New Chief Executive Officer

VIENNA, Va., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Association of Organ Procurement Organizations (AOPO), announced that Steve Miller will join the organization as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). As CEO, Miller will lead AOPO in its mission to work with the 58 federally-designated member Organ Procurement Organizations (OPOs) across the United States to maximize the availability of organs and tissues for transplantation, and enhance the quality, effectiveness and integrity of the donation process.

"Under his leadership, Steve has an impressive and proven record of accomplishments. As a Certified Association Executive with decades of experience in healthcare, government relations, strategic planning and public relations, his history of accomplishments and success speaks for itself. We are excited to have him lead AOPO in this new decade," stated Kelly Ranum, AOPO President and CEO of the Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency.

"I am thrilled to be joining this critical, lifesaving community," Miller said. "The simple truth is that organ donation provides tens of thousands of people with a second chance at life, and I look forward to working with the AOPO board and staff to tackle the challenges facing the community as we chart a dynamic path forward," Miller added.

Miller most recently served as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) at the Ambulatory Surgery Center Association (ASCA). Prior to serving as COO, Miller was their Director of Government and Public Affairs. Miller's career includes positions at the American Academy of Ophthalmology, American Health Care Association, the Office of Representative James Bilbray and the Office of Senator Harry Reid.

Miller's first day at AOPO will be February 17.

The Association of Organ Procurement Organizations (AOPO) represents the nation's 58 federally designated organ procurement organizations. Learn more at www.aopo.org.

SOURCE Association of Organ Procurement Organizations (AOPO)

Contact: Michael Frohlich, (703) 556-4242, MFrohlich@aopo.org

Related Links

https://www.aopo.org

