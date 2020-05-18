Associations with No Place to Meet Are Turning to JUNO, A Live and On-Demand Digital Platform

SAN DIEGO, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JUNO is pleased to announce the only all-in-one, live, and on-demand learning platform utilizing four human motivators to engage users and maximize the value of their experience. Gone are the days of multiple platforms, contracts, and vendors to secure ongoing engagement and learning with members. JUNO was built for a post-COVID-19 reality. Greater strain and tighter budgets require a flexible solution to handle the New Normal and beyond.

JUNO facilitates full user engagement by offering these tools and features that meet the emerging user in their most desired expectations.

Connection: From hybrid to completely digital events, virtual meetings are the wave of the future. In fact, Microsoft teams alone have seen 2.7 billion meeting minutes in one day, a 200 percent increase. JUNO onboards users around interests, strengths, and desired improvement areas and allows machine learning triggers to recommend peer connections, mainstage, and breakout learning opportunities.

Gamification: 60% of all start-ups gamify their user experience because gamification works! By triggering real and powerful human emotions, users generate higher levels of happiness, intrigue, and excitement resulting in desires to engage further and stay involved longer. From profile building to polls, quizzes, and continued learning, JUNO ensures that every user action has value.

Business growth: So how will JUNO help your business grow? JUNO supports users and partners by facilitating business connections through live exhibit experiences, digital think-tank sessions, suggested collaboration partnerships, and skills-based visibility tools.

Ongoing learning: Live events must move past the transactional into the transformational. JUNO Creates EQ and IQ learning pathways to engage users on all levels. From certification and badging to goal setting and performance commitments, JUNO offers a diverse set of actions for users to personally develop.

"In a time in which what got you here won't get you there, JUNO delivers the 'get you there' solution," – Former PCMA CEO, Deborah Sexton.

About JUNO: JUNO is powered and backed by the globally tested and proven software provider, CrowdHub LLC and best-in-class media team, Wisdom Capture. Boasting current clients like HP, Unilever, The United Nations, ASAE, ACEP, GO-PRO, Visa, The Network of Executive Women, and many others, JUNO has the team and domain knowledge to serve the needs of a changing economy and landscape.

Media Contact:

Peter Hodgen

925-783-2183

[email protected]

SOURCE Juno