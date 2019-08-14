Assure Ranked in the top 30% of the Inc. 5000 List

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Assure, the leading provider of fund administration and transaction services for the private investment marketplace, is ranked 1,383 on Inc Magazine's 38th annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. This annual list represents innovation and entrepreneurial success which previously included Microsoft, Facebook, Oracle, Intuit, Dell, Yelp, Zillow and many other well-known names who gained early recognition as honorees on the Inc. 5000 list.

In order to qualify, honorees must be privately owned and are ranked according to the percentage growth of their annual revenue over a three-year period. Assure saw a 299% growth since 2015.

"We are extremely honored to be recognized as one of America's fastest growing companies and to be among those companies that are driving entrepreneurship forward in the country," said co-CEO, Katie Neilson.

Since 1982, the Inc. 5000 list has honored the extraordinary journeys of the fastest-growing companies in America. "The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

About Assure

Assure is the leading provider of outsourced administrative and transaction services for the private investment marketplace. The company offers professional, high-quality services and has created an innovative software, Glassboard, that streamlines setting up, closing and managing back-office fund administration for angel and private asset investing. Assure's experience and volume significantly outpaces other fund administrators, driving its rise to one of the top 5 most active private fund administrators in the world in just 7 years. The firm's approach, which allows clients to structure and close deals faster, cheaper and with more transparency, helped pave the way for the ascendance of the "super angels," special purpose vehicles (SPVs) and micro VCs. The company has worked with more than 200 clients, including AngelList, EquityZen, Forge Global, Tribeca Angels, Bitwise and Village Global, structuring and closing over 4,300 deals. Assure offers a full suite of services including SPV administration, fund accounting, tax preparation, cryptocurrency fund administration, Exempt Reporting Advisor (ERA) services, KYC/AML services, 506(c) accreditation, Off Shore Markets, and Opportunity Zones. For more information about Assure, visit www.assure.co .

About the Inc 5000

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates the remarkable achievements of these companies. The event also offers informative workshops, celebrated keynote speakers, and evening functions.

For more information on Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/.

