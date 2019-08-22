Assure Recognized as one of Utah Business Fast 50

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Assure, the leading provider of fund administration and transaction services for the private investment marketplace, announced today its inclusion on the Utah Business Fast 50, a list of the fastest growing companies in the state of Utah.

Placement on the Utah Business Fast 50 list is based on five years of revenue growth and five years of compounded annual growth. Companies included on this list are recognized for their positive contribution to the Utah business ecosystem.

Winners were honored at a luncheon held at the Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City on Thursday, August 15th. During this event, the fastest growing companies in Utah were celebrated for their entrepreneurial spirit, innovative business strategies and rapid growth in revenue.

Assure has created a tech solution platform, Glassboard, that enables fund organizers, managers, and investors the ability to structure and close deals faster with more transparency, including more control over back-office fund administration processes. Assure continues to push the boundaries to deliver the next big innovations in the financial tech space.

About Assure

Assure is the leading provider of outsourced administrative and transaction services for the private investment marketplace. The company offers professional, high-quality services and has created an innovative software, Glassboard, that streamlines setting up, closing and managing back-office fund administration for angel and private asset investing. Assure's experience and volume significantly outpaces other fund administrators, driving its rise to one of the top 5 most active private fund administrators in the world in just 7 years. The firm's approach, which allows clients to structure and close deals faster, cheaper and with more transparency, helped pave the way for the ascendance of the "super angels," special purpose vehicles (SPVs) and micro VCs. The company has worked with more than 200 clients, including AngelList, EquityZen, Forge Global, Tribeca Angels, Bitwise and Village Global, structuring and closing over 4,300 deals. Assure offers a full suite of services including SPV administration, fund accounting and fund taxes, cryptocurrency fund administration, CEO services, Exempt Reporting Advisor (ERA) services, KYC/AML services, 506(c) accreditation, Off Shore Markets, and Opportunity Zones. For more information about Assure, visit www.assure.co .

