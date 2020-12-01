AssuredPartners selects Vertafore's InsurTech solutions, customer-first approach & vision for modernization as foundation for next phase of growth

DENVER, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Vertafore announced it has been selected by Florida-based AssuredPartners as the InsurTech provider for its Project Fusion. With offices in 38 states and two countries, the project will bring the AssuredPartners' operations onto a single platform to provide a fully integrated, enterprise-wide InsurTech solution.

Market-leading InsurTech backed by strategy for long-term partnership

The agency issued a competitive RFP to source an InsurTech partner to help consolidate its technology platforms, standardize workflows and processes, align common financial and business reporting, improve the experience of their end-insureds, integrate seamlessly with essential third-party tools, and digitize client and carrier data. AssuredPartners turned to Vertafore's comprehensive, integrated suite of solutions—backed by the company's industry-leading strategy for agency modernization—to fulfill those goals.

"As the fastest-growing independent insurance agency in the U.S., we were looking for an InsurTech provider that could deliver market-leading solutions today and had a plan for long-term investments in future innovation," said Tom Riley, president and incoming CEO at AssuredPartners. "The Vertafore team didn't just meet 100% of our requirements—they presented us with a technology roadmap that will pave the way for our continued growth and success."

Integrated solutions to drive efficiency

AssuredPartners will adopt an integrated suite of Vertafore's agency management, workflow, connectivity and client experience solutions. The agency is also a design partner for Vertafore's Commercial Submissions™ platform, the industry's first solution that truly connects the end-insured, agents and carriers for real-time quoting and binding on commercial policies. AssuredPartners will go live on Commercial Submissions later this year.

"Vertafore came to us with a vision for a dynamic partnership, from their portfolio of innovative products to a clear strategy for long-term success and modernization," said Joe Guercio, executive vice president of operations at AssuredPartners. "Their relationship- and customer-first focus mirrors what we believe in at AssuredPartners, making Vertafore the clear choice over other bidders."

Vertafore serves the leading entities in the independent insurance distribution channel, with 99 of the top 100 brokers and 94 of the top 100 P&C carriers using Vertafore technology. With this latest partnership Vertafore further cements its standing with North America's top brokers.

"We're excited to have the opportunity to work with AssuredPartners in their efforts to drive growth and efficiency," said Amy Zupon, Vertafore CEO. "We believe AssuredPartners is creating a model approach to agency modernization that empowerments their agents, improves the client experience and sets the stage for simpler, smarter insurance distribution."

Headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida and led by Jim Henderson and Tom Riley, AssuredPartners, Inc. acquires and invests in insurance brokerage businesses (property and casualty, employee benefits, surety and MGU's) across the United States and in London. From its founding in March of 2011, AssuredPartners has grown to over $1.6 billion in annualized revenue and continues to be one of the fastest growing insurance brokerage firms in the United States with over 190 offices in 34 states and London. For more information about AssuredPartners, visit www.assuredpartners.com.

As North America's InsurTech leader for more than 50 years, Vertafore is modernizing and simplifying insurance distribution so that our customers can focus on what matters most: people. Vertafore's solutions provide end-to-end connectivity, improve the client and agent experience, unlock the power of data, and streamline essential workflows to drive efficiency, productivity, and profitability for independent agencies and carriers. For more information about Vertafore, visit www.vertafore.com.

