AssureSign Experiences Unprecedented Growth in 2018

ATLANTA, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, AssureSign, a market leader in electronic signature innovation, announced unprecedented gains in its market share, revenue, and workforce in 2018.

The company reported increasing its year-over-year top-line revenue by more than 50 percent and nearly doubled its customer base. To serve its record-breaking increase in customers, AssureSign expanded its workforce, while recruiting and hiring additional talent for its marketing, B2B sales, client support, operations, and development teams.

"Our rapid growth is a direct result of a strong leadership team, strategic product roadmap, and our customer feedback," said David Brinkman, President and CEO of AssureSign. "Over the past year, we've invested heavily into our solution, with an end goal of customer experience and product innovation."

Throughout the year, AssureSign released multiple product and feature enhancements, enabling users to keep pace with their evolving digital transaction needs.

Prior to being named a "Market Leader" in Q4 2018, AssureSign:

deployed its first EU data center, supporting the company's regional growth;

integrated payment processing into its platform;

enhanced its responsive design (mobile experience); and

developed additional functions in its document setup, field editor, and signer attachment support.

In addition to large gains in its customer base, AssureSign expanded its partner portfolio with key industry players such as: Hitachi Solutions, Computer Solutions East, and Naranga, among others. Select portfolio partners joined key customers at AssureSign's inaugural Customer Advisory Panel hosted in Atlanta earlier this year. The company designed the Panel as a platform for innovation exchange and customer feedback, which it plans to leverage during future product developments.

To learn more about recent and coming AssureSign developments, visit the company's newsroom.

About AssureSign

AssureSign simplifies the world's most powerful action — the signature. Available as an on-premise, customizable solution for the enterprise and as an on-demand, SaaS solution for small business, AssureSign enables any business to create and execute a secure and seamless signature experience. By offering the electronic signature industry's most flexible API, AssureSign has also built an extensive partner program with a proven revenue stream. Founded in 2000, AssureSign has executed over 400 million electronic signatures for many of the world's most well-known brands.

