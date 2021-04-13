AssureSign Launches New Lightning-Ready Integration for Salesforce

ATLANTA, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AssureSign, a leading electronic signature and digital transaction platform, today announced the release of its new Lightning-ready integration for Salesforce. AssureSign's new integration is simple to install and makes it easy to provide a customized, secure signing experience for customers and admins without ever leaving Salesforce.

"This integration continues our mission to accelerate the way our customers do business," said David Brinkman, President and CEO of AssureSign. "In today's digital world, it's critical to bridge the gap between solutions. At AssureSign, we want to provide the tools to make it easy to bring all your solutions together to create one single version of the truth."

Key features & benefits of AssureSign for Salesforce:

Seamlessly generate & send documents for signature via SMS or email using Salesforce data fields.

Send any document & dynamically place signature, initial, date or variable data capture points.

Create a 100% customizable experience to highlight your brand.

Signers never need to register or sign-up for services and can receive signature requests via SMS or email.

Eliminate the cost & wait time of copies, fax, delivery services or postage.

Sign right in Salesforce for countersignatures & in-person transactions.

No special equipment or downloads required.

Manage and report workflow progress & send reminders.

Get ESIGN & UETA compliant verbal agreements for instant approvals.

To learn more, check out www.assuresign.com or contact sales at 407-670-0400 or [email protected] to see a custom demo.

About AssureSign



For a decade, AssureSign has been a pioneer in the electronic signature space, helping the most trusted and well-known brands execute over one billion electronic signatures worldwide. Their solution enables businesses to send documents for signature to any device, at any time, and from anywhere via SMS text, voice, in-person, and remote signature solutions. They also empower customers to create a 100% customizable experience that highlights their brand, regardless of the size of their business.

AssureSign continues to drive growth through innovation which enables customers to develop and expand. With flexible solutions, AssureSign accelerates business through streamlined workflows and simplified customer experiences. For more information, visit AssureSign.com.

Contacts



AssureSign



Sarah Doss, 321.230.4514

Related Images



image1.png

SOURCE AssureSign