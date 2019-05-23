AssureSign Named a Best and Brightest Company to Work for in Atlanta

ATLANTA, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, AssureSign, the market leader within the electronic signature industry, announced that the company received the "Atlanta's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®" award. This designation is among various others the eSignature firm has recently received, including the Featured Customer's Market Leader designation, TAG's Top 40 Most Innovative Technology Company, and Aragon Research's Hot Vendor title.

"I am proud to help lead a company that not only takes pride in our product, but also in the company culture we've invested in," said David Brinkman, President and CEO of AssureSign. "This is an exciting time to work in the eSignature industry, and it's reassuring that AssureSign is one of the most desirable places to work in our region."

The Best and Brightest award highlights companies demonstrating the most innovative roadmaps and customer-centric business models. An independent research firm evaluates each company's entry based on key measures in various categories, including Compensation, Benefits and Employee Solutions; Employee Enrichment, Engagement and Retention; Employee Education and Development; Recruitment, Selection and Orientation; Employee Achievement and Recognition; Communication and Shared Vision; Diversity and Inclusion; Work-Life Balance; Community Initiatives; Strategic Company Performance and the Best of the Best Small Business, Medium Business and Large Business.

"We are honored to recognize the efforts of this year's 'Best and Brightest' companies. These companies have created impressive organizational value and business results through their policies and best practices in human resource management. This award has become a designation sought after by hundreds of Metro Atlanta companies and is a powerful recruitment tool in the drive to attract and retain exceptional employees," said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO, Best and Brightest Programs.

The winning companies also compete for 13 elite awards, one granted for each category. Also, an overall winner that has excelled in all categories will be honored with a "Best of the Best" award. The elite award winners will be revealed throughout this year's breakfast program. All honorees will be congratulated by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR) on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at the JW Marriott Atlanta Buckhead.

About AssureSign

AssureSign simplifies the world's most powerful action — the signature. Available as an on-premise, customizable solution for the enterprise and as an on-demand, SaaS solution for small business, AssureSign enables any business to create and execute a secure and seamless signature experience. By offering the electronic signature industry's most flexible API, AssureSign has also built an extensive partner program with a proven revenue stream. Founded in 2000, AssureSign has executed over 400 million electronic signatures for many of the world's most well-known brands.

About the Best and Brightest Programs

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® is a program of the National Association for Business Resources that provides the business community with the opportunity to gain recognition, showcase their best practices and demonstrate why they are an ideal place for employees to work. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole. There are numerous regional celebrations throughout the country.

The 2019 Atlanta's Best And Brightest Companies To Work For® Winners:

352 Inc

3C Software 3CI

Active Pest Control Advanced Services for Pest Control Inc.

Agile AGS

AIS Media Aldi

Amerisure Insurance Apex Insurance Aspirent

Associa AssureSign

Astral Health & Beauty Aventis Systems, Inc. AWD Management Services, Inc

Azul Arc

BDO USA LLP

LLP BlueFletch Mobile CATMEDIA

CBIZ CHEP

Cira Infotech City of Atlanta Client Command

Clinical Resources Comprehensive Therapy Consultants

Conway MacKenzie , Inc. Cultura Technologies, LLC Cvent

, Inc. Cultura Technologies, LLC Cvent Daugherty Business Solutions

Digital Agent DigitasLbi

DMC Atlanta, Inc EasyCare

Emerald Data Networks Equity Prime Mortgage EventSphere, LLC FieldEdge

First Option Mortgage firstPRO 360

Force Marketing Gables Residential GetUWired GlobeCoRe Inc Gray Television

Hall Booth Smith, P.C. Hancock Askew & Co., LLP

Hannon Hill Corporation Hire IQ

Hull

Human Resources Dimensions

IDR, Inc

Imagine Media Consulting Incentive Solutions, Inc InfoMart, Inc

ISG Partners

IST Management Services, Inc.

IT Works Recruitment iVision

J.W. Business Acquisitions Jabian Consulting

JDC Group Kingdom Fortunes Development Group LGS Staffing

List Partners, LLC Medicus IT Mobile Labs Mondo

Morrison Healthcare Novatech

NuLink OmegaFi

One Vision Productions LLC

OneDigital Health & Benefits

Origami Risk Oxblue Corporation

P. Marshall and Associates, LLC (PM&A) Panasonic Automotive Paramount Software

Solutions Inc PBD Worldwide

Peak Enterprises Corp Pritchard & Jerden Pro Roofing & Siding Proliant

ProviDyn, Inc QiiGo

Quest Group Radix Health Rapid IT Inc ReluTech

Resurgens Orthopaedics Riskonnect

Rural Sourcing Inc. Search Solution Group Service Express, Inc. (SEI) SignatureFD, LLC Southern Lighting Source Strive Consulting

Sunsoft Solutions Inc Syncron

TelPlus Communications The Intersect Group Thompson Technologies Inc

ThoughtWorks TJFACT, LLC

T-Mobile USA Tommy Nobis Center Total Quality Logistics Trevelino Keller Turner Construction Company

Tommy Nobis Center Total Quality Logistics Trevelino Keller Turner Construction Company VDart

Vector Choice Technology Solutions

VENZA

Vert Digital vidREACH

Virtue Group LLC WellStar Health Systems XINNIX, Inc

Your Design Online

