AssureSign Positioned as a Digital Transaction Management Market Leader in Aragon Research's 2021 Globe Report

ATLANTA, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AssureSign, the market's leading electronic signature and digital transaction platform, today announced its position as a "Leader" in the 2021 Aragon Research Globe for Digital Transaction Management (DTM). This is the second consecutive year the publication has named AssureSign within the market's "Leader" sector. Prior to first being identified as a "Leader" in 2020, the company was positioned as an "Innovator" within the market in both 2018 and 2019.

The report evaluated 21 major DTM providers. According to Aragon, AssureSign was identified as an industry "Leader" due to its SMS/text signing capabilities, partner channel, and APIs[1], among others.

"I'm pleased to see our significant growth identified by an esteemed research firm such as Aragon Research," said David Brinkman, President and CEO of AssureSign. "The market can expect to see more dynamic innovation and integration expansion from AssureSign in the months ahead."

The report notes a few of AssureSign's product offerings, including

pre-built integrations for universal CRMs such as Salesforce and Microsoft Dynamics;

open APIs for proprietary and custom white labeled integrations;

flexible deployment options, ranging from public to private cloud offerings; and

an all-in-one payment solution—combining payments and document signing into a single customer transaction.

AssureSign's position as an industry "Leader" comes on the heels of the firm's significant investment funding secured in Q4 2020. In its announcement, the firm highlighted plans of earmarking those funds towards accelerating its product and partnership arms.

About AssureSign

Since 2000, AssureSign has helped the most trusted and well-known brands execute over one billion electronic signatures worldwide. Customizable as a public or private cloud solution for businesses of all sizes, AssureSign enables your business to send documents for signature to any device, at any time, and from anywhere. With unique solutions and flexible APIs, AssureSign accelerates your business through streamlined workflows and simplified customer experiences. For more information, visit AssureSign.com.

Aragon Research Disclaimer

Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.

[1] Aragon Research. "The Aragon Research Globe for Digital Transaction Management, 2021" by Jim Lundy, January 2021

