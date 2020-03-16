AssureSign, the eSignature Market Leader, Hosts Customer Advisory Panel

ATLANTA, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week, AssureSign, a leader among electronic signature providers, hosted executives from MagTek, Wolters Kluwer, Captorra, Auric Energy, and other select customers and AssureSign Connect partners in its headquartering city of Atlanta. The software company revealed its FY 2020 roadmap, highlighting eSignature and document management developments.

"I'm thrilled to welcome back familiar faces, as well as new strategic alliances, to our second annual Customer Advisory Panel," said David Brinkman, President and CEO of AssureSign. "It's through engagement with partners and customers that AssureSign can successfully offer the market's most advanced electronic signature and document management platform."

Many CAP participants leverage AssureSign's eSignature platform as an integrative component, enabling document and signature management and delivery capabilities within their solution or product. Insight into AssureSign's product roadmap and innovation forecast help Customer Advisory panelists plan their own updates and competitive product upgrades.

"The AssureSign Customer Advisory Panel proves AssureSign's commitment to their customers and provides us with an open and transparent environment to provide feedback," said Chris O'Brien, CEO of Captorra. "It's also an opportunity to communicate what we're seeing in our respective verticals and learn more about future AssureSign features and products. AssureSign continues to remain innovative and ahead of the curve when it comes to giving users different ways to sign documents."

"The annual CAP meeting with AssureSign and its customers and resellers from a variety of other industries was an enlightening and beneficial experience," said Andrew Hoover, Managing Member at Bridger Corp. "The ability to hear and share ideas of how each different industry utilizes AssureSign's software allows me the opportunity to evaluate our use cases and think of fresh ways to leverage the application."

The 2020 Aragon Research Globe for Digital Transaction Management (DTM) recognizes AssureSign as a Leader among the field of 20 contenders. The annual publication has highlighted the eSign Leader as an Innovator in several prior publications. Additionally, FeaturedCustomer's most recent Customer Success Report recognizes AssureSign as a Market Leader among competitors. This marks the company's second consecutive Market Leader designation from FeaturedCustomers.

The 2020 Aragon Research Globe for Digital Transaction Management (DTM) and Fall 2019 Customer Success Report by Featured Customers can be accessed via AssureSign's website at no charge.

About AssureSign

AssureSign simplifies the world's most powerful action — the signature. Available as an on-premise, customizable solution for the enterprise and as an on-demand, SaaS solution for small business, AssureSign enables any business to create and execute a secure and seamless signature experience. By offering the electronic signature industry's most flexible API, AssureSign has also built an extensive partner program with a proven revenue stream. Founded in 2000, AssureSign has executed over 800 million electronic signatures for many of the world's most well-known brands.

