AST & Science Announces 1,000th Patent Claim

"Our extensive and growing patent portfolio is a testament to the high level of innovation at AST," said Abel Avellan, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of AST & Science. "We are inventing ground-breaking technologies that will transform how and where people use their mobile devices, and bring hundreds of millions of people in the developing world online for the first time. By protecting our proprietary systems, we are ensuring that AST will be the company that leads this revolution."

AST's goal is to eliminate the connectivity gaps faced by today's 5 billion mobile subscribers and bring broadband to approximately half of the world's population, who remain unconnected in collaboration with world-class mobile network operators, including Vodafone Group, Rakuten and American Tower.

AST & Science plans to become a public company named AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS) following AST's expected business combination with New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: NPA, NPAUU and NPAWW), a special purpose acquisition company this year.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile is building the first, and only, global broadband cellular network in space to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices based on our extensive IP and patent portfolio. Our team of engineers and space scientists are on a mission to eliminate the connectivity gaps faced by today's five billion mobile subscribers and finally bring broadband to the billions who remain unconnected. Follow AST SpaceMobile on Twitter (@AST_SpaceMobile) and LinkedIn.

About New Providence Acquisition Corp.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. is a special-purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. In September 2019, New Providence Acquisition Corp. consummated a $230 million initial public offering (the "IPO") of 23 million units (reflecting the underwriters' exercise of their over-allotment option in full), each unit consisting of one of the Company's Class A ordinary shares and one-half warrant, each whole warrant enabling the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. New Providence's securities are quoted on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbols NPA, NPAUU and NPAWW.

