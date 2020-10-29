AST Announces Appointment of Greg Wilcox as Vice President of Company's Sustainable Energy and Environmental Strategic Business Unit

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegheny Science & Technology (AST) is pleased to announce the appointment of Gregory Wilcox as Vice President of its Sustainable Energy and Environmental Strategic Business Unit (SBU). Mr. Wilcox will be focused on forthcoming initiatives in the energy and environmental markets for government and industry partners and will build upon AST's trusted solutions, spearhead growth initiatives and major expansion. He will join AST on Nov. 2, 2020.

AST

Mr. Wilcox joins AST with over 30 years of consulting experience in the areas of sustainable energy and environmental solutions and emerging technologies. He draws upon his extensive experience in federal contract management for a broad array of agencies including the U.S. Department of Energy, U.S. Department of Transportation, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, U.S. Department of Navy, National Park Service, and U.S. Postal Service, among others. He has supported U.S. Department of Energy programs for more than 30 years including the Vehicle Technologies Office, Federal Energy Management Program, and Office of Policy. He has also supported multiple programs at the national energy laboratories including Oak Ridge National Laboratory and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory.

Mr. Wilcox has also provided program management and technical support to multiple state agencies including California, New York, Texas, and Maryland. He has more than two decades of support to the New York Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) in the areas of advanced transportation technologies and energy market research. Mr. Wilcox has also supported multiple Fortune 500 companies and trade associations with clean energy technology initiatives. He joins AST after serving in positions with ERG, New West Technologies, Antares Group, and EA Engineering, Science and Technology.

"Greg is an outstanding addition to our AST team, he brings a deep blend of sustainable environmental and energy technology experience," said Arria Hines, CEO of AST. "As AST continues its rapid growth and focuses on expanding its technical expertise into the commercial markets, Greg's leadership and his strong background in building trusted technical teams will accelerate AST's growth. We are thrilled to have him on-board!"

Allegheny Science & Technology (AST) is an energy solutions firm with expertise in applied science & technology, mission assurance and support, and data and decision analytics. AST integrates science and technology to deliver personalized service and trusted solutions for government and commercial clients.

Founded in 2009, AST has offices in the DC Metro Area, Charlotte, Idaho Falls, and West Virginia. It is the recipient of numerous industry and government awards for innovation, client service, engineering expertise, and rapid growth including the Inc. 500 fastest growing private companies in America.

