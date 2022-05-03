AstaLynx Global Signs Multi-Year Contract with Biopharmaceutical for Drug Safety Technology Adoption and Implementation

NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AstaLynx Global today announced the agreement with a midsize biopharmaceutical company to centralize their mission critical Pharmacovigilance activities. The biopharmaceutical will adopt and implement the full suite of AstaLynx's proprietary Drug Safety system, ADRium™️, into their core business processes. The system will operate compliance intensive activities including case intake, case processing, reporting, and signal detection. The full suite includes ADRium, ADRium-Intake, ADRium-Signals, ADRium-Analytics, and ADRium-Reports.

"The selection of the ADRium suite validates the approach that the AstaLynx team takes towards providing intelligent solutions to our clients. We seek to put business drivers such as compliance, customer service, and cost efficiency top of mind every time we interact with potential customers. The ADRium suite will continue to evolve and serve the Life Sciences industry by incorporating functionality that addresses industry specific needs and including cutting edge technology that enables competency," said Tarun Prashanth, CEO of AstaLynx.

In addition to offering Drug Safety technology via the ADRium suite, AstaLynx provides end to end Pharmacovigilance services including case processing, aggregate reporting, signal detection and risk management, executed by their expert team of medical reviewers, safety scientists, and drug safety professionals.

AstaLynx seeks to be able to process increasing numbers of adverse events with a lean team that has been completely tech enabled. AstaLynx has more than doubled revenue every year since its inception in 2020. The goal for the next five years is to continue increasing revenue by providing end to end Pharmacovigilance services including people, processes, and technology.

For further information contact Tarun Prashath at [email protected]

