Astana Club 2019: Experts Warn About Global Economic Recession Risks in 2020

NUR-SULTAN CITY, Kazakhstan, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- During the fifth meeting of the Astana Club that took place in the capital of Kazakhstan experts presented the second edition of the "Top 10 Risks for Eurasia 2020" rating. 40 experts and politicians as well as 1,100 professional respondents from 70 countries took part in the survey. The key goal of the rating is the assessment and scenario-based forecasting of the most significant risks in the Eurasia region.

The key risks for Eurasia in 2020 included:

Aftershocks of the 2020 US Presidential Election Global economic recession Escalation of the US-China confrontation A new race of nuclear missile weapons Exacerbation of the battle for technological dominance Military escalation of the conflict around Iran Nuclear crisis on the Korean peninsula A new wave of terrorism Aggressive nationalism and populism Large-scale problems caused by climate change

The rating was presented by the director of the Institute of World Economics and Politics (IWEP) under N.Nazarbayev Foundation Yerzhan Saltybaev and co-authors of the rating, President of Slovenia (2007-2012) Danilo Turk, vice president of the Carnegie Endowment Evan Feigenbaum (USA), as well as the chairman of the PIR Center, Lieutenant General Evgeny Buzhinsky (Russia) within the Astana Club meeting.

The fifth meeting of the Astana Club bringing together leading international experts, politicians and diplomats, was organized by N.Nazarbayev Foundation and IWEP.

The tagline of the Club's anniversary meeting this year is "Greater Eurasia: On the Way to a New Architecture of Global Cooperation".

Astana Club has become a unique platform gathering representatives of the entire political spectrum to discuss the most relevant problems faced by Eurasia and the world.

The Club's expert discussions focus on the current aggravation of the confrontation in the triangle of the USA, China and Russia, the growth of trade protectionism and populist sentiments, as well as the new round of escalation around Iran and North Korea.

The speakers and headliners of the Astana Club in 2015-2019 included such famous politicians and thinkers as Mohammed ElBaradei, Jose Manuel Barroso, Ahmet Davutoglu, Vaclav Klaus, Abdullah Gul, Boris Tadic, Hamid Karzai, George Friedman, Ian Morris, Robert Kaplan and many others.

