Astanza and Dr. Jason Emer Host Webinar on Advanced Laser Hair Removal for Medical Spas with the MeDioStar Diode Laser

DALLAS, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Astanza Laser, the leading distributor of laser technology for tattoo removal, hair removal, and other aesthetic treatments, is excited to host a free webinar with renowned physician and dermatologist Dr. Jason Emer called Dr. Jason Emer Talks Advanced Laser Hair Removal for Med Spas. Dr. Jason Emer is an award-winning, board-certified physician who has gained national recognition for the innovative aesthetic solutions he provides at his Beverly Hills practice.

During the upcoming webinar, Dr. Emer will share his perspective on laser hair removal and the numerous benefits this in-demand procedure provides medical spas and aesthetic practices. Dr. Emer will give insight into his personal use of the MeDioStar diode laser and how this cutting-edge technology has helped transform his hair removal service and the treatment experience and unparalleled results for his patients.

"We are so excited to host this informative and insightful webinar with Dr. Emer surrounding one of the most popular non-invasive treatments in the aesthetic market today," said David Murrell, President of Astanza. "The MeDioStar laser is a one-of-a-kind diode technology that produces the fastest, safest, and pain-free laser hair removal treatments. It's a huge testament to have Dr. Emer put his trust in this advanced laser system, and we can't wait to share his experiences with other growing medical spas."

The MeDioStar diode laser is manufactured by Asclepion Laser Technologies in Germany and distributed in the United States through Astanza Laser. This system is revolutionizing laser hair removal and other aesthetic procedures with its intuitive design, industry-leading 10 cm2 spot size, 360º skin cooling, unique 810 nm and 940 nm wavelength mix, ability to treat all skin types, and unmatched power.

The Dr. Jason Emer Talks Advanced Laser Hair Removal for Med Spas webinar is free to view upon registration and will stream live on Monday, December 14, 2020, at 10:00 am CST. All registrants will receive a recording after the live stream. Click here to register for the webinar.

About Dr. Jason Emer

Dr. Jason Emer is cosmetic dermatologist and plastic surgeon and owner of one of the most popular aesthetic practices in Beverly Hills, California. Dr. Emer completed a two-year dermatopharmacology fellowship at Mount Sinai following an internship at Saint Joseph Hospital in Chicago. Since then, he's been involved in numerous educational, research, and clinical trials and was featured in Allure magazine, Cosmopolitan, and The Doctors show along with many other publications and television appearances. To learn more about Dr. Jason Emer and his cosmetic dermatologic surgery practice, visit https://www.jasonemermd.com/.

About Astanza Laser

Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to delivering cutting-edge medical laser devices such as the Duality, Trinity, MeDioStar, and DermaBlate systems, Astanza offers its customers a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services to achieving success in this growing field.

Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with customers throughout North America and Europe. For product, investor, or press information, call (800) 364-9010, or visit https://astanzalaser.com/.

